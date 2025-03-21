Draymond Green reveals Karl-Anthony Towns' NSFW insult during clash

New York Knicks center Karl Anthony-Towns and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green jawed at each other in last Saturday's contest. Since neither player was mic'd up in that game, no one knew exactly what kind of trash-talk transpired between them.

Well, that was until Green revealed exactly what the Knicks big man said to him. Green and Baron Davis talked about the Knicks vs. Warriors game on the "Draymond Green Show" on Friday.

During that conversation, the Warriors forward shared what was said between the two.

"I'mma tell you what he said BD, because I think this was a big moment for Towns," Green said. "I called him soft, he said 'man you a h**.'"

Green shared that Towns not only called him that once, he said it several times in a row, much to Davis' delight.

"So I'm loving that," Green added. "If Karl Anthony-Towns was my teammate, that's what I'm looking to get out of him every single night. If he played that physical all the time he'd be much more respected around the NBA."

While a personal rivalry seems to be budding between Draymond Green and Karl Anthony-Towns, it will be a while before these two teams face each other again.

Since they play in opposite conferences, they face each other just twice in the regular season. Both those games have already been played, first on Mar. 4 at Madison Square Garden and then last Saturday at the Chase Center.

Unless these two teams make it to the Finals, then fans will have to wait until the 2025-26 season to see Green and Towns face each other again.

Draymond Green incorrectly suggested that Karl-Anthony Towns missed the first Warriors-Knicks contest because of Jimmy Butler

Draymond Green made some comments that might have affected Karl-Anthony Towns' demeanor toward him in Saturday's game. Towns missed the March 4 contest between the New York Knicks and the Golden State Warriors.

Green then talked about a rumor about why the Knicks All-Star did not suit up for that game.

"Some would say he didn't play because Jimmy was in the building," Green said.

However, it was later revealed that Butler had nothing to do with Towns' absence. Instead, he missed the Knicks-Warriors game because he attended the funeral of someone dear to him.

Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns were once teammates on the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, their pairing wouldn't last as Butler requested a trade out of Minnesota.

During his time there, Butler developed a beef with Towns. He took issue with Towns, criticizing some aspects of his game. Even when Butler was already with the Miami Heat, he seemed to still carry some disdain for Towns, talking trash to him by calling him soft.

