Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee drops 2-word reaction to Brandon Graham's wife teasing Super Bowl return

Draymond Green and his wife, Hazel Renee, are football fans. The Golden State Warriors star once told legendary quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning that he is passionate about the sport. Renee sometimes accompanies Green when he attends NFL games.

On Tuesday, Brandon Graham’s wife, Carlyne Graham, posted about her family’s excitement for Super Bowl LIX on Instagram. Graham, the Philadelphia Eagles’ star defensive end, could return from injury for the biggest NFL game of the year.

“NOLA here we come!” Carlyne captioned the photo collection.

Hazel Renee responded to the post with a two-word comment.

“LETS GOOOOOO🔥🔥🔥” Renee commented.

Draymond Green's wife, Hazel Renee, reacts to the IG post of Carlyne Graham, wife of injured Philadelphia Eagles star, Brandon Graham. [photo: @carlynegraham/IG]

The photos showed Brandon Graham celebrating with his teammates after the Eagles beat the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the NFC Championship game. Graham, in street clothes due to a triceps injury, walked around the field carrying his son. The Super Bowl LII hero, who stripped Tom Brady for the game-sealing win, also appeared on stage when the divisional championship trophy came out.

Draymond Green’s wife, Hazel Renee, is hyped to see the Grahams’ trip to the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Whether the star defensive end plays or not, she is excited for the family who will go to their third Super Bowl. A Philadelphia Eagles win would avenge their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on the same stage in 2022.

Draymond Green and his wife, Hazel Renee, attended Super Bowl LVIII last year

Following the Golden State Warriors’ 113-112 win over the Suns on Feb. 10, Draymond Green and his wife, Hazel Renee, packed for Super Bowl LVIII. They flew to the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, to watch the San Francisco 49ers take on the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Greens’ loyalties were with the 49ers, who are based in San Francisco like the Dubs.

The couple arrived early and posed for photos before throngs of football fans descended on the arena. Renee shared a few of the pictures on Instagram.

“#SuperBowlLViii” she captioned the post.

Green and his wife likely went home disappointed after Patrick Mahomes rallied the Chiefs to an overtime victory. Kansas City trailed 22-19 before the quarterback dragged his team to the finish line. He scrambled for 19 yards before throwing to wide receiver Mecole Hardman for the game-winning score.

Renee shared photos of the entire Chiefs team racing to the middle of the field as confetti fell to celebrate the victory.

