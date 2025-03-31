Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee drops 3-word reaction as DPOY candidate recalls special surprise from Kevin Durant's brand

Birthdays are a special occasion for anybody, and Draymond Green's 35th birthday was celebrated with great aplomb, according to the star himself. On the BARS Podcast, the former DPOY recalled his birthday celebrations from earlier in March that were orchestrated by his wife, Hazel Renee, and had her reacting excitedly, as she shared the story.

Ad

The Warriors star spoke about how birthdays weren't a big event on the calendar for him until Hazel Rene entered his life. Green revealed how his most recent birthday featured a bunch of guests at a surprise party for him. A special mention went to Kevin Durant's brand, The Boardroom, for playing a part in the surprise organized by Hazel Renee too.

Renee, visibly pleased by her husband's narration of events, shared the clip from the podcast on Monday, and her caption represented her feelings about a March well done.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"MARCHHHHH BABBBYYY MARRRCHHHH!!!" posted an excited Hazel Renee, as Draymond Green's birthday month draws to a close.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Hazel Renee's Instagram story featuring Draymond Green's narration of his 35th birthday celebrations - Source: Instagram_@lovehazelrenee

Kevin Durant's 'Boardroom', a sports, media and entertainment brand appears to have set up the entire surprise in tandem with Hazel Renee, dispelling narratives of how a beef between the two stars was a reason for the former MVP to part ways with the Golden State Warriors.

Ad

Draymond Green spoke on how he thought he was headed for a dinner with his wife when he was hit with the surprise party

On the podcast episode released on Sunday, the Warriors star spoke about how the surprise played out on his birthday and capped off a memorable day that began with a victory against the New York Knicks.

Ad

"I had no idea. So, I'm walking in and on the room it says 'The Boardroom, by Kevin Durant and Rich Kleinman'. So I see that, I'm walking in and I'm like "Oh we in the Board Room, KD and Rich!". Pleasant surprise." said Draymond Green, describing how the surprise party unveiled itself to him at his dinner with Hazel Renee.

Ad

Ad

The former DPOY had made a public birthday wish for him to win a fifth championship with the Golden State Warriors. While that may be a bit of a far cry, silverware may still be part of Green's age 35 season, with him among the bookmaker's favorites for DPOY honors.

Will Hazel Renee and Draymond Green get to celebrate DPOY honors to top off a great start to year thirty-five for the Warriors star?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.