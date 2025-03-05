Steph Curry watches as Draymond Green leaves no doubt about his major wish on special day

Steph Curry celebrated Draymond Green's 35th birthday in big fashion right after the Golden State Warriors beat the New York Knicks, 114-102, at Madison Square Garden. In a private celebration, Green let everybody in the place know about his birthday wish, which was welcomed with open arms.

A short video shared on X on Wednesday shows Curry recording his teammate while Green revealed his birthday wish.

"Y'all know what my wish is. There's 5 candles," Green said, showing his desire to win a fifth championship with the Warriors.

Steph Curry finished the game with 28 points and nine assists, improving his record against the Knicks to 12-1 at Madison Square Garden. Jimmy Butler and Brandin Podziemski scored 19 points each to help the Dubs, who are 3-1 on their five-game trip.

Draymond Green contributed eight points, nine rebounds and eight assists to celebrate his special day.

Since Jimmy Butler made his debut with the Warriors (Feb. 8 against the Chicago Bulls), the Warriors have only lost one game and won 10 with the swingman on the court. They look revitalized and ready to make a playoff run with Butler helping Curry.

The Warriors went from being out of the play-in tournament to becoming the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference (34-28). They are chasing the Houston Rockets (37-25) and looking at the Memphis Grizzlies (38-23), Denver Nuggets (39-22) and even the LA Lakers (39-21) as the 2024-25 regular season enters its final stretch.

Draymond Green reflects on Jimmy Butler's addition to Warriors

Draymond Green is eager to win a fifth NBA championship and the Warriors got to work to bring somebody as hungry as him to win it all. Jimmy Butler has been twice to the big series, but couldn't move past the LA Lakers (2020) and the Denver Nuggets (2023).

Their first 11 games together are major proof of what this team could do and Green is well aware of that.

"Jimmy's fit as a whole is great. Steph is one of the easiest people to build chemistry with, and Jimmy is showing to be also one of the easiest people to build chemistry with. He makes the game so much easier for everybody he's on the floor with... I think one thing we want Jimmy to understand is we want him being aggressive as hell," Green told reporters on Tuesday.

Golden State has renewed championship hopes and while the road won't be easy, the rest of the West should be careful about this squad.

