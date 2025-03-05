Steph Curry Stats Tonight: How did Warriors superstar's perform at Madison Square Garden against Knicks? (Mar. 4)

Steph Curry took the floor for the Golden State Warriors in their second game of a back-to-back against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. As usual, Curry was part of the starting lineup alongside Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski.
The four-time NBA champion got off to a strong start, showcasing his scoring ability from all areas of the court. Curry also created opportunities for his teammates as both the Warriors and Knicks engaged in a tightly contested game early on.
At the end of the first quarter, Curry had six points and one assist, shooting 2 of 4 from the field, including 1 of 2 from beyond the arc. He also converted his lone free throw attempt of the period, playing 9:09 minutes.
Curry struggled offensively in the second quarter, having difficulty knocking down shots efficiently. He attempted six shots during the period but only managed to make one.
By halftime, the two-time league MVP had scored eight points on 3 of 10 shooting, including 1 of 3 from beyond the arc. He also recorded three assists and three rebounds in 17:14 minutes.
