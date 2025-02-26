Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee drops heartfelt reaction on Warriors forward's electrifying dunk - "Baby daddy still out there doing it" 

Draymond Green's wife, Hazel Renee, was ecstatic after the Warriors forward turned back the clock with an electrifying dunk in Wednesday's game against the Hornets. As Green got older, the 34-year-old's aggressiveness as a scorer has reduced, and his slashing, too.

However, the former Defensive Player of the Year capitalized on the perfect chance against Charlotte. Playing off the ball, Green made a timely cut to the rim after Jimmy Butler drew a double on the baseline, leaving the basket open for an easy attempt. Green completed the play with a one-handed jam, hyping his teammates and the entire arena.

Draymond Green's wife, Hazel Renee, dropped a heartfelt reaction while reposting the video on her Instagram story, saying:

"My baby daddy still out their DOING IT. Great win."

(Image Source: Hazel Renee's IG)

Green had one of his best scoring games of the season, tallying 15 points on 50.0% shooting. He added six rebounds, six assists, two blocks and three steals in 23 minutes, leading the Warriors to a 128-92 home win. The Warriors improved to 31-27, moving to eighth in the standings. They have won four consecutive games and 12 of their last 16.

Draymond Green's wife, Hazel Renee, has been enjoying the Warriors' hot stretch

The Warriors have been on a roll, and Draymond Green's wife, Hazel Renee, has been invested in seeing what they can do ahead of the final stretch of the regular season. Before hyping Green's dunk on Wednesday, she was elated to see the Warriors grab a road win after Friday's 132-108 result against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.

"Road wins are like chefs kiss," Renee wrote.

Green and the Warriors' turnaround has come following Jimmy Butler's blockbuster addition. Butler has taken significant pressure off Green and Steph Curry as their new co-star. His different skills and gravity have given Golden State a new look offensively. Meanwhile, defensively, he's arguably been their best player.

Over the seven-game stretch since Butler's debut, the Warriors are 6-1 with a 121.4 offensive (seventh) and league-best 104.4 defensive rating.

