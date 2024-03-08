Savannah James got the internet talking soon after she took to the stage at the Billboard Women in Music 2024 awards. Dressed in an all-black Thierry Mugler coat, she presented the Billboard Women's Breakthrough Award to the rising musical sensation Tems.

James rocked the Billboard stage in a wool-blend Mugler coat which is famed for its sleek and sophisticated silhouettes. Coming with striking padded shoulders, the coat is spun from a virgin wool blend, and also has its sculpted waist accentuates the beautifully tailored design.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Savannah posted a picture of herself in that outfit on her Instagram handle. It caught the attention of Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee, who commented on the post, by writing:

Hazel's comment on James' post

At the Billboards awards, Savannah James highlighted the major takeouts from the honor presented to Tems and said:

“Beyond the awards and collaborations, it all comes back to that voice: rich, resonant, undeniable. Pair that with her effortless confidence, style and flow and you’ve got someone who’s gonna be here for a really long time. Congratulations to Tems on being honored with the Billboard Women in Music Breakthrough award.”

Tems, a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer, gained prominence following her feature on Wizkid’s 2020 single “Essence,” which peaked at number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart after the release of the remix version with Justin Bieber. This song earned her a Grammy Award nomination.

In the same year, she was featured on Drake's "Fountains." Tems also co-wrote the lead single from the soundtrack album of the 2022 film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, "Lift Me Up" by Rihanna. This earned her nominations for the Academy Award for Best Original Song, the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, and the Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

The 2024 Billboard Women in Music event was held at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.

Savannah James was sporting a fashionable Hermes bag while applauding LeBron James for his NBA scoring record

Savannah James celebrated her husband LeBron James' achievement of reaching 40,000 career points in style on Saturday. She accessorized with a $60,000 Hermes bag while the family and fans at the Crypto.com Arena gave a standing ovation to the four-time NBA champion.

Expand Tweet

The wife of the Lakers superstar, Savannah James, was dressed in an all-black outfit complemented by a blue Hermes Kellydoll picto bag. The Kellydoll bag, a successor of a design first introduced in 2000 and created by Jean-Louis Dumas, retails for $2500.

The collection of Savannah James also includes a lavish $17,923 Chanel bag that she had carried during her solo trip to Korea and a Hermes Birkin 25 Shadow bag she sported earlier this month while attending the LA Lakers game against the New York Knicks.

The James family were present to witness LeBron James' historic achievement as he became the first player in NBA history to reach 40,000 points in the second quarter of the game against the Denver Nuggets.