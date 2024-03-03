WATCH: Savannah James celebrates LeBron James' newest NBA scoring record, pulls off $60,000 Hermes bag

Savannah James celebrated husband LeBron James' 40,000 career points achievement in style on Saturday. She pulled off a Hermes bag worth $60,000 when the family and fans at the Crypto.com Arena gave a standing ovation tp the four-time NBA champion.

The wife of the Lakers superstar was a picture of elegance as she flaunted an All-black outfit and a blue Hermes to complete her attire. The bag - a Kellydoll picto - is one of the hot-selling accessories by the luxury brand.

The Kellydoll was first introduced in 2000 and designed by Jean-Louis Dumas. The retail on the purse was $2500, and what Savannah sported is a successor of the same design.

Savannah's latest collection adds to the lavish $17,923 Chanel bag she sported while was on her solo trip to Korea. Earlier this month, she carried a Hermes Birkin 25 Shadow bag when the LA Lakers played the New York Knicks.

The James family was in attendance to witness greatness when LeBron James, nine points shy of becoming the first player in NBA history to hit 40,000 points, achieved the mark in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets.

LeBron James makes history as the Lakers hope to overcome Nuggets challenge

LeBron James achieved the feat with around 10 minutes left in the second quarter. He breezed past Michael Porter Jr and spun around him for a layup that took to him to 40,000 career points in the NBA.

He celebrated by blowing kisses to his family in the stands. What followed was a flex that had fans buzzing on social media. Leading up to the game, James had a candid answer when asked about what the milestone would mean to him:

“I mean, I can’t sit here and say no because, of course. No one has ever done it. And for me to be in this position at this point and time in my career, I think it’s pretty cool.

"Does it sit at the top of the things I’ve done in my career? No. But does it mean something? Of course. Absolutely. Why wouldn’t it?"

The Lakers enjoyed a good first half. With LeBron James providing the much-needed momentum, they ended 66-58 playing some versatile offense.

On the game front, the Lakers have won two in a row after the All-Star break. They will need a win to string up a few more if they intend to stay in playoff contention. LA is 33-28 and 10th in the West.