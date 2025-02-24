Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee reacts in 4 words to Warriors vet mocking Mavericks with Steph Curry's 'night night' celebration

Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee dropped her reaction to Steph Curry hitting his iconic 'night-night' celebration after defeating the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. The Warrior star's wife shared a meme featuring PJ Washington, Kyrie Irving and her husband on her Instagram story.

She expressed her thoughts on the game in her story's caption.

"Great win last night🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️"

Draymond Green's wife reacts to the Warriors' win over the Mavs on Sunday. (Credits: @lovehazelrenee/Instagram)

The meme featured in Renee's story is divided into two sections. The first section contains an image of PJ Washington mocking Curry's iconic celebration with Kyrie Irving by his side during their 111-107 victory over the Dubs on Feb. 12.

The second section of the post featured Draymond Green pulling off his teammate's iconic celebration while wearing a Warriors hoodie.

Klay Thompson, Steph Curry and Draymond Green's former teammate had a stoic reaction to the moment that is getting him trolled on the internet. The Warriors have been in incredible form ever since they made the trade for Jimmy Butler.

Butler's presence has allowed Curry to get more open looks and helped Green as another solid defensive presence. Butler's ability to isolate plays and create his own shots has given the Warriors a breath of fresh air. The Dubs have a record of 30-27 and are the ninth seed in the West, but there are still 25 games left for them to secure a guaranteed playoff spot.

Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee expresses her feelings on the Warriors' road win

Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee not only is a big supporter of her husband but she is also a big supporter of her husband's team. On Friday, Renee shared a video on her Instagram story expressing her feelings on the Warriors' 132-108 win against the Sacramento Kings which ended their seven-game road stretch.

Renee's story featured a short video of the Dubs' post-victory scenes playing on a television set. She penned down her feelings in the caption of her upload.

"Road wins are like chefs kiss"

Hazel Renee expresses her support for the Warriors on her IG story. (Credits: @lovehazelrenee/Instagram)

The Warriors went 4-3 in their seven-game road stretch. They lost their first two games but recovered quickly and found their rhythm to win two straight games. The Mavericks broke their winning momentum by handing them a loss on Feb. 12; the same day that PJ Washington mocked Curry with the night-night celebration.

However, the Warriors won the next two road games to complete their road stretch and Curry even gave a fitting response to Washington in his first match home after the road trip.

