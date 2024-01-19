Draymond Green’s wife Hazel Renee sends heartfelt condolences to late Warriors coach Dejan Milojevic’s family

The Golden State Warriors suffered a devastating loss when their assistant coach Dejan Milojevic breathed his last. Initially, Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that the Serbian coach was taken to hospital due to a serious health concern. Later, it was revealed that Milojevic sustained a heart attack during a team dinner.

The entire Warriors organization was rocked, and the NBA postponed the game between them and the Utah Jazz that was scheduled for Wednesday. However, it wasn't just the players and the other coaches who were heartbroken by his sudden death.

Actress Hazel Renee, the wife of Warriors player Draymond Green, expressed her sorrow at Milojevic's unexpected death by posting an Instagram story. Renee captioned the photo, which the Warriors had also posted on Instagram:

"Praying for his beautiful wife, son and daughter," Hazel Renee captioned the image, preceded with two emojis of a broken heart.

Screenshot of Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee's Instagram story about Dejan Milojevic

Looking back at Dejan Milojevic's playing and coaching career

Before becoming an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors, Dejan Milojevic had a long and successful career overseas. He started playing professionally in 1994 for the Serbian team KK Beovuk 72.

He won gold in 1998 in the FIBA 22 and Under European Championship before moving on to play for FMP Zeleznik at the YUBA league, a professional basketball league in Serbia.

In the 2000-01 season, he joined Buducnost. In his first season there, he won his first of three YUBA league championships. That year, he also made his Euroleague debut and would get the opportunity to face off against Pau Gasol, who was with FC Barcelona (basketball team) at the time.

He would never play in the NBA but would go on to have a very decorated career in Europe. Milojevic would go on to become a three-time ABA league MVP (2004-2006) and was also the Adriatic League's top scorer in 2005 and 2006.

Aside from his YUBA League championship in 2001, he would go on to win two more titles in 2005 and 2006. He played on until 2009 before making the switch to coaching.

Before arriving in the NBA, he coached Mega Basket from 2012-2020 and Buducnost in 2021. As a coach, he ked his team to victory, earning the Serbian Cup in 2016. Additionally, his teams won the Montenegrin League and the Montenegrin Cup in 2021.

In August 2021, he joined Steve Kerr on the Golden State Warriors bench. His main role was to help their big men develop and got to work closely with Draymond Green, Kevon Looney and James Wiseman. His successful basketball career was capped off by the Warriors title win in 2022 over the Boston Celtics.

