Draymond Green says he would have been Finals MVP if the Warriors didn’t lose to LeBron James and the Cavs in 2016 - “The greatest teaser of my life”

Most basketball fans and analysts believed Draymond Green’s Game 5 suspension of the 2016 NBA Finals changed the whole series. LeBron James, then the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar, and Green were involved in a scuffle in Game 4.

“King James” was called for a technical foul while Green was assessed with a flagrant foul. The NBA suspended the Warriors forward for accrual of flagrant foul points.

Down 3-1, James led the Cavaliers to a stunning upset of the 73-9 Warriors. Draymond Green had a superb Game 7 but Cleveland wasn’t to be denied.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here’s what the former Defensive Player of the Year winner about the whole incident in Paul George's podcast:

“That was like the greatest teaser of my life. I had 32 points, 15 boards and nine assists. And if we win that game and I’m the finals MVP, did I really deserve it? We never should really have been in a Game 7. And if never get that far, do I then win a finals MVP if we finish it in five [games]?”

Draymond Green added what pains him to this day after that 2016 championship loss to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers:

"Me being what I’ve been to this team is the reason I’ll make the Hall of Fame. It’s like the greatest what-if in my life. Yet, it’s one of the biggest teachers in my life and I don’t regret it one bit.

"If I have one regret, it’s that those guys who never got another chance that didn’t get to win, that burns me."

Green led the Golden State Warriors in points and rebounds and very nearly bagged a triple-double. Only Dub Nation and diehard basketball fans will remember those.

The 2016 NBA championship will be forever remembered for LeBron James’ block against Andre Iguodala and Kyrie Irving’s three-pointer over Steph Curry.

Draymond Green’s Golden State Warriors could meet LeBron James’ LA Lakers again in the playoffs

Behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the LA Lakers handed the Golden State Warriors their first loss in the Western Conference playoffs under Steve Kerr. LA beat Draymond Green, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson’s Dubs to face the Denver Nuggets in the conference finals.

The Lakers and the Dubs have retooled this offseason. They could be on their way to a mouthwatering clash in the postseason.

LA GM Rob Pelinka is the early favorite to win Executive of the Year with his offseason moves. He added Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish, Taurean Prince and Jaxson Hayes to the lineup. Pelinka also managed to retain Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura.

Basketball Forever @bballforever_ The NEW LOOK Los Angeles Lakers The NEW LOOK Los Angeles Lakers 🔥 https://t.co/JSsWjEttp2

The Lakers are deeper and more balanced than last season and could be one of the best teams in the West right off the bat.

.The Golden State Warriors retained Draymond Green but lost Jordan Poole. They’ve added Chris Paul and two rookies who could immediately contribute.

NBA World @NBAW0RLD24 It's official. Draymond Green resigns with the Warriors.



4 Year, $100M It's official. Draymond Green resigns with the Warriors.4 Year, $100M https://t.co/dbUsdVwY6v

The Warriors’ history with LeBron James is looking more exciting than ever.

Also read: Draymond Green names Barack Obama as his dream guest for his podcast -"I hope you hear that"

Poll : 0 votes