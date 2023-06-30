Draymond Green has had his fingerprints all over what he refers to as the "new media." Green runs his own podcast and is often seen breaking down his own team's games right after he plays in them. Green also comments on and scrutinizes other players, teams or events in his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show."

When asked recently who Draymond Green's dream guest would be for his podcast, Green was quick to admit that he would love to have former President Barack Obama.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That said, this wouldn't be the first time that the two of them meet. Draymond Green previously met President Obama in the White House after the Golden State Warriors won the championship in 2015.

Obama was quite fond of Draymond Green and specifically called out Green for showing everyone that what truly matters is "Heart over Height."

Later, we even saw Steph Curry say that Green was Obama's favorite player.

Green was very pleased to hear this from Steph Curry. In fact, Green appreciates the way Curry operates and the way he answers questions. When Green said he wanted Obama on his podcast, he mentioned that Curry and the former president are "like the same person." Here is what he said:

"Steph is like him to me. They're like the same person and it's the biggest compliment I think you can ever give but Barack Obama. President Barack Obama.

"If I can have President Obama on, and I know I just went way left like comparing Steph and y'all don't get it...ya they just got a way about them and they get it and they always got the right answer and it's dope but Barack Obama for me President Obama. I hope you hear that."

While it is hard to understand how exactly Obama and Curry are alike, it sure makes sense to Green. If Obama does come on Green's podcast, this statement could definitely make its way to their conversation.

Will Draymond Green leave the Warriors?

Golden State Warriors v LA Lakers - Game Four

Draymond Green turned down his $27.5 million player option for the 2023-24 season and became an unrestricted free agent. Green averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game on 52.7% shooting from the floor. Green was also named to the 2022-23 NBA All-Defensive second team.

Green had a somewhat troublesome year with the Warriors. Before the season started, Green punched his teammate Jordan Poole in a practice. This incident had repercussions throughout the season and seemingly affected the Warriors' team chemistry. The good news for Green is that the Warriors reportedly traded Jordan Poole out of Golden State.

With Jordan Poole out of the Warriors, Green should be leaning toward a return, provided he gets the contract that he would like. After the Golden State season ended, here is what Green had to say about him returning next season:

“I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life. I want to ride out with the same dudes I rode in with.”

Here is another time Green expressed his interest in returning to Golden State:

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Draymond Green: “We’re not done yet. Lost this year. We’ll be back next year.” Draymond Green: “We’re not done yet. Lost this year. We’ll be back next year.” https://t.co/4h4CsrZtLa

While Green has been repeatedly saying that he wants to be with the Warriors next season, there is no official contract at the moment. Green is a smart operator and will look at all his options in the 2023 NBA Free Agency before coming to a final decision about his future.

Poll : 0 votes