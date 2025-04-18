Draymond Green says Warriors are underdogs against Rockets in playoff matchup

Following a gut-wrenching 124-119 loss to the LA Clippers in the final game of the regular season, the Golden State Warriors were booted to the play-in tournament. With a playoff spot on the line, Golden State faced the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday to determine the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

With a 121-116 win, the Warriors punched their ticket to the postseason, securing a first-round matchup with the Houston Rockets. Houston, who finished the regular season with the second-best record in the Western Conference, is entering the series as a slim favorite over the Dubs.

Although many have picked Golden State to upset the Rockets, Draymond Green feels his Warriors are heading into the postseason as an underdog. On Friday, he talked about the matchup versus Houston on his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show."

"We are the underdog," Green said. "We haven't been able to play underdog in a long time... Obviously, we don't see ourselves as an ordinary seventh seed. It is what it is. We've got to start off on a roll. That's always fun when you get the opportunity to start on the road."

Green has played a crucial role in Golden State's rise post-All-Star break and has surged as a Defensive Player of the Year candidate. The Warriors finished the season with a 48-34 record and will take on Houston, with Game 1 scheduled on Sunday.

Rockets favored over Warriors in Game 1

To Draymond Green's credit, the Warriors will enter Game 1 versus Houston as an underdog on the road. Despite facing homecourt advantage, Golden State is only a 1.5-point underdog, according to ESPN Bet.

Many have picked the Warriors to upset the Rockets in the first round, thanks to their championship pedigree. Golden State is searching for its fifth title with Steph Curry and Green, while Houston will look to prove its doubters wrong as a young team in a loaded Western Conference.

The winner of this highly anticipated first-round matchup will advance to the Western Conference semifinals, where it will meet the winner of the LA Lakers-Minnesota Timberwolves series.

