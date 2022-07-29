“I started to think this ain’t supposed to happen” - Draymond Green says he went through everything possible in this playoff run, believes that makes winning the title more special

Following a two-year stretch littered with injuries, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors find themselves back on the NBA mountaintop. They managed to overcome a young Boston Celtics team in the finals and add another title to their dynasty.

And a podcast host. Draymond Green has a deep resume: 9/7/54x All-Star2x All-NBA7x All-Defense1x DPOY2x Gold Medalist4x NBA ChampionAnd a podcast host. https://t.co/Z1czEOVkCe

Winning a championship is never easy, especially when your core is at the back of their prime. Despite this, the Warriors managed to overcome the odds and be the last team standing. During a recent episode of his podcast, Draymond Green touched on what a whirlwind this postseason was for him.

"I feel like this playoff run, I went through everything i could possibly go through i went through great times i went through awful times i went through the middle but it was something different about this one and the challenge."

Like always, Draymond Green did it all for Golden State in their pursuit of a title. In the playoffs, he averaged 8.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.0 blocks. Because of everything they had to endure, Green feels this title is the most special among the four they've won.

"I just don't see it happening and so it was it was a very special year and hard as it was it made it the most special right because it was the hardest one we had to go through."

Can Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green keep the Warriors in a position to contend?

2022 NBA Finals: Game 6

Following their finals victory, now the question becomes if Golden State can continue to contend in the Western Conference moving forward. One thing they have going for them is that their core still appears to be performing at a high level.

Steph Curry is still one of the top players in the league, Klay Thompson showed flashes of his old self, and Draymond Green reminded everyone why he is one of the league's best defenders and a former Defensive Player of the Year winner.

The only potential roadblock in their way is financial troubles. Reports have emerged that Draymond Green wants a max contract extension, and the Warriors might not have space to give him one. Green has certainly earned it with his contribution to the dynasty, but only so much money can go around.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Draymond Green ‘wants and believes’ he deserves a maximum contract extension, per @ThompsonScribe Draymond Green ‘wants and believes’ he deserves a maximum contract extension, per @ThompsonScribe https://t.co/jgTcrre4GF

It will be interesting to see how this plays out as Green is not someone who hides his feelings. That said, as long as this group is intact, they should be in the title picture.

