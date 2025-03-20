Draymond Green and Shaquille O'Neal named among celebrities allegedly defrauded by LA gang leader: Report

An LA gang leader who reportedly defrauded high-profile athletes like Draymond Green and Shaquille O'Neal has been accused of running a mafia-like enterprise that included murder, extortion, and kidnapping.

Eugene 'Big U' Henley, 58, a Crips leader is wanted by U.S. authorities after being charged in a federal complaint with a host of crimes, the U.S. attorney's office said in a statement on Wednesday.

This came after 10 gang members were arrested earlier this week while Henley, considered a fugitive, turned himself in by Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities likened Henley's "Big U Enterprise" to a "mafia-like organization" that expanded its power through the years while engaging in criminal operations.

Among the illegal activities Henley and his group involved themselves in is defrauding companies, donors, athletes, development programs, and celebrities wherein they persuade them to donate to charities, later transferring the money to their own accounts.

NBA champions Draymond Green and Shaquille O'Neal were reportedly among those who fell prey to such activity. Their donations were pegged to be worth at least $20,000.

Federal authorities have also accused Henley of murdering a young rapper in Las Vegas.

Henley is long associated with the Rollin' 60s and other street gangs that have intimidated businesses and individuals in Los Angeles. If he is convicted, he could face a statutory maximum sentence of life in federal prison.

Shaquille O'Neal not one to shy from lending a helping hand

Donations coursed through Eugene Henley may be an isolated case of money from Shaquille O'Neal not going to their intended beneficiaries. It, however, has not stopped the NBA great from lending a helping hand to those in need.

In an interview with PEOPLE which came out in October 2021, 'Shaq' spoke about how he views his generosity and philanthropic activities, highlighting how for him it is the right thing to do, especially if you are in a position to share.

He said:

"A lot of people describe it as giving back. I describe it as doing what you're supposed to do. You're supposed to help those in need. If I'm somewhere and see somebody's needing something. I'll take care of it."

Shaquille O'Neal went on to say:

"I just always try to continue to do the right thing and just lead by example. I'm all about brightening up people's day."

Shaquille O'Neal has also vowed to help in the relief efforts for those affected by the massive wildfires that hit Los Angeles in January 2025. The tragic event hit him personally as he played and won three NBA titles with the Lakers.

