Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green paid tribute to TNT's Ernie Johnson Jr. after the legendary analyst opened up about his health struggles. While doing so, the four-time NBA champion expressed gratitude to be able to serve as Johnson's part-time co-worker.

In 2022, Green made waves in the NBA media world when he inked an "exclusive multiyear agreement" with Turner Sports despite being an active player. The deal included guest appearances on TNT's hit studio show, "Inside the NBA."

Green's analyst career has been marred by controversy surrounding his tendency to be overly critical of some of his peers. Nevertheless, he's received the opportunity to work alongside Johnson and his iconic co-hosts Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith.

On Tuesday, GQ Sports shared an excerpt from its December interview with Johnson on Instagram. The outlet's story covered the 68-year-old's 2003 and 2019 battles with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and prostate cancer, and his ensuing efforts to become a health advocate.

Green shared the post to his Instagram stories, commending Johnson while fondly reflecting on their time working together.

"Still can't believe I've had the opportunity to work with the legend. Wow!" Green wrote in his caption, preceded by a goat emoji.

Draymond Green shares heartfelt tribute to Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley's partner in crime (Image Credit: @money23green on Instagram)

Johnson is in his 35th year as a co-host of "Inside the NBA." Despite his medical challenges, he has consistently produced entertaining and memorable coverage for basketball fans, with the show accumulating 21 Sports Emmy Awards.

Ernie Johnson Jr. reflects on his motivation in GQ Sports interview propagated by Draymond Green

As for how Ernie Johnson Jr. has maintained an elite sportscasting level, he attributed it to prioritizing his physical fitness for his family's sake.

"I always want to be in as good a shape as I can be," Johnson told GQ Sports. "I'm 68 years old now and I like to hit the golf ball. I'm addicted to the Peloton bike. I love the sweat. You're on TV and you don't want to show up and it's like, 'Wow! Ernie Johnson let himself go.'

"I've got five grandkids that I'm chasing around. I want to be there for them. I think my wife and I both share that. We owe it to ourselves and we owe it to our marriage to take as good of care as we can of ourselves and be smart about it."

Johnson added that he hopes his openness about his cancer battles helps those who "need encouragement" and "a push to go to the doctor."

Thus, Johnson appears poised to continue inspiring Draymond Green and other aspiring media personalities over the tail end of his illustrious career.

