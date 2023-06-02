Draymond Green has himself in hot water with NBA fans this week after leaving Dirk Nowitzki off his list of players responsible for championship wins in his lifetime. The 2011 Dallas Mavericks win in the NBA Finals has been dubbed one of the most significant championship wins in recent memory.

After spending 13 years as part of the Dallas Mavericks, Dirk Nowitzki and the team were finally able to capture NBA gold. Many put quite a bit of weight on the championship win, especially considering the team beat the 'Big Three' Miami Heat to win it all.

Despite that, Dirk Nowitzki found himself left off Draymond Green's list of players who are responsible for rings during his time. Interestingly enough, Green actually mentioned the Mavericks beating the Heat in the video, however, Nowitzki was still left off the list.

During a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, he said:

"The guys responsible for all the championships in our life. Larry Bird, Magic, Kareem, Isiah/Dumars - Joe Dumars, Michael Jordan, Hakeem The Dream, Kobe, Shaq, LeBron, D Wade, Steph, Klay, Draymond, list skips, Phil Jackson, Gregg Poppovich, Riles - Pat Riley, Dumars again - Joe Dumars, Steve Kerr ...

"Then you have the one-offs, Boston in '08, they beat Kobe & Phil, which are a part of this list, Dallas in '11 beat LeBron, and D Wade and Pat Riley, which are a part of this list, Toronto in '19 which beat Steph, Klay, and I, and Steve ... Then you got the Bucks in 2021 which are not a part of this list but are actually a one-off."

Other notable players not mentioned in Draymond Green's segment

As fans were quick to point out, Dirk Nowitzki wasn't the only notable player left off Draymond Green's video. In addition to Nowitzki, fans couldn't help but realize that Tim Duncan, the arguable greatest power forward of all time, was left off the list. Not only that, but the San Antonio Spurs team of Duncan, Manu Ginobli, Tony Parker and Kawhi Leonard also wasn't referenced.

At the same time, fans were quick to point out that Kevin Durant, who was with the Warriors for two championship wins, was left off the list. In the case of Durant, some argued that because the Warriors were already a championship team before his arrival, his being left off wasn't as scandalous.

The point Draymond Green was making was that this NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat would fit in the one-off category. With the Nuggets making the finals for the first time with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, the team is carving out a new lane in the NBA history books.

Similarly, for Jimmy Butler and the Heat, after beating the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals, they are looking to win their first ring together. With the Nuggets up 1-0, regardless of which team wins, it will mark the first championship win for their respective team's core group.

