"Draymond Green for sure in that b***h" - Patrick Beverley throws Warriors forward among potential elite wrestlers in NBA

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is known for his physical toughness on the basketball court. His type of play often leads fans to comment about his potential to join wrestling and now one NBA player has already thought of him as a wrestler.

WWE had WrestleMania XL over the weekend, and fans, including Patrick Beverley, had a blast while watching the show.

In the new episode of the "Pat Bev Pod," the Milwaukee Bucks point guard talked about the WWE event. He was asked to mention a few players in the league who would do well in the famed wrestling company.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Bucks guard didn't hold back and quickly named the obvious players that even fans would choose. The two-way guard shared five players he thinks would be great in wrestling.

"Draymond for sure in that b***h," Beverley said. "Steven Adams for sure in that b***h. I'm putting Andre Drummond in that b***h. Now, I gotta get a Rey Mysterio type of motherf****r. Jose Alvarado in that b***h."

For his fifth choice, he went on a tag-team route and chose twin centers, Brook and Robin Lopez.

"The Lopez brothers, they come together."

Expand Tweet

The NBA and WWE have quite a history together as basketball stars often appear as guests on a wrestling show, depending on where they are. Some players in the league have also been in the ring with a few wrestling superstars.

Also read: "At worst he's a 3 & D guy": LeBron James' buddy Draymond Green gets honest about Bronny James' NBA prospects

Former SmackDown women's champion thinks Draymond Green can be a great pro wrestler

With how Draymond Green performs on the court, many believe he can excel in combat sports. While most of it comes from memes and jokes from fans, there is a professional wrestler who believes the Warriors forward has what it takes to be a great pro wrestler.

Bayley, the former SmackDown women's champion, talked about why Green could shine as a WWE superstar.

"His ruthlessness,” Bayley said. “We like to break rules, but we get away with it. We have to teach him how to break rules and get away with it or choke someone out and get away with it. I think there is always a place for someone like him, and an athlete like him, with such a big personality in the WWE."

Expand Tweet

This season alone, Green has been suspended twice by the league. His physical play has caused him to break the rules, which could be beneficial for a wrestler. However, the two-way forward isn't in the WWE and he must always keep his cool on the court.

Also read: "This is hilarious": Draymond Green claps back at fan amid 'Moving Screen' comments