"Draymond Green should be suspended": Stephen A. Smith reveals public sentiment around Warriors star after his foul on Zach Edey

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on Tuesday addressed the controversial tripping incident involving Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and Memphis Grizzlies rookie Zach Edey. The play occurred during Friday's Emirates NBA Cup group stage game, from which Green was ejected.

Green trapped Edey's foot with his arm at 7:06 in the third quarter after they got entangled, causing the Grizzlies big man to hit the floor. It was initially called a transition take foul but was later upgraded to a flagrant 1.

The forward was later ejected after receiving two technical fouls. Despite Green's absence, the Warriors took home the 123-118 win over the Grizzlies.

On Tuesday's episode of ESPN's "First Take," Smith noted that many within the league believe the four-time champion should face suspension, though he disagrees.

"Well, I'm satisfied with the upgrade to a flagrant 1," Smith said. "But I think it's important to recognize that you have a lot of people in the league who believe that Draymond [Green] should be suspended. I'm not one of those people, but I do believe that when you look at coach [Steve Kerr], and you hear what he had to say, he definitely felt that way."

"This is guilt by association, meaning an association with your own resume and what you have done in the past. He's been ejected 20 times, he's been suspended about six times. Last year, legitimately, you caused the Golden State Warriors a playoff berth because they were the fifth-best team in the league when he was on the court."

Smith said Green's past record of ejections and suspensions has caused fans to view his incident with Edey differently.

"When you look at Draymond, people are gonna look at this incident and it's not going to be typical like it is with somebody else... they get the flagrant and that's all we're talking about. But because it's Draymond and it's his history, we're going to be talking about him."

Kendrick Perkins believes Draymond Green should be suspended

Meanwhile, former NBA player Kendrick Perkins did not shy away from saying Draymond Green should be suspended. Perkins said that the All-Star forward should be suspended for an extended period.

Perkins argued that Green's actions could have seriously injured the rookie.

"I actually think Draymond should be suspended for an extended period of time," Perkins said. "We're talking about a play where he pulled on an opponent's Achilles in the opposite direction. … This could have been a season-ending injury."

"It's no room, no place in our game for those type of actions."

A Flagrant 1 foul is defined as "unnecessary contact committed by a player against an opponent." It results in the opposing team being awarded two free throws and retaining possession of the ball.

Green has played 13 games this season, averaging 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

