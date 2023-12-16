Draymond Green suspension: Adrian Wojnarowski reports Warriors forward could miss over 2 weeks

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has started to serve his suspension after hitting Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic on the face. After he was ejected, the league announced that he would be suspended indefinitely, which started in their 121-113 loss against the LA Clippers on Dec. 14.

With his suspension, the league announced that the star needs to "meet certain league and team conditions" before he can get back to action. There has been some speculation on the length of Green's suspension early on.

Many experts predicted that the defensive forward would miss at least ten games for his unnecessary action on Nurkic.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski expects the four-time All-Star to miss at least two weeks of action. According to Wojnarowski, the forward could return next year as long as he complies with what the league demands from him.

"There's an expectation that we probably wouldn't see Draymond until probably the first of the year [2024] on the court again," Wojnarowski said via ESPN. "That would be nine games from the beginning of the suspension, until the Warriors play their first game in January."

Expand Tweet

Before the incident with Nurkic, Green had already been punished by the league for his actions on Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert. On Nov. 14, he put Gobert in a headlock after a scuffle between Jaden McDaniels and Klay Thompson ensued, leading to the four-time champ being ejected from the game.

Green was suspended for five games. Wojnarowski believes his punishment this time could be double what he had in the incident with Gobert.

Also read: Stephen A. Smith reacts to Draymond Green's suspension: "Indefinite" term raises questions

Steve Kerr addressed Draymond Green's indefinite suspension

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked about the league's decision to suspend Draymond Green indefinitely.

"The answer is to help Draymond, give him the help he needs," Kerr said via NBA on ESPN. "Give him the opportunity to make a change that will not only help him, help our team, but help him for the rest of his life. This is not just about an outburst on the court. This is about his life."

Expand Tweet

Green hasn't released a statement regarding his punishment. The last time he talked to the media was after their game against the Suns.

Also read: Draymond Green's fine could swell up to over $4,000,000 amid latest suspension