"Draymond Green usually starts two or three fights a year": Fans react to Steve Kerr’s shocking admission about Warriors locker room conflicts 

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr admitted that the team experiences a couple of locker room fights every year. Kerr revealed it during a talk with Mikel Arteta on "The Leadership Playbook."

Speaking at the Collaborative Leadership & Wellness Summit 2025 on Sept. 5, Kerr revealed that disagreements and fights are nothing new in the locker room. However, it was surprising to know from the head coach that there are at least two or three fights a year within the Warriors' roster.

“There's usually, I would say, two or three fights a year on our team in basketball…it's not like the normal rules of society. You can't go to work, you know, in the office and punch somebody, but in you know, in basketball, you can kind of do that, and it's like it's okay after," Kerr said (23:24).

Fans on social media then revealed their thoughts on what the Golden State Warriors coach said.

"Draymond usually starts two or three fights a year*" a fan wanted to correct Kerr.

Lucas P @LucasPeter2017 @TheWarriorsTalk Draymond usually starts two or three fights a year*

"Draymond’s probably involved in all of them," another fan brought up Draymond Green.

"Oh yeah draymond punching Poole was totally normal," one fan said.

Other fans took Steve Kerr's side and said that it's normal.

"sounds pretty normal. Highly competitive athletes that all want to win will obviously have some fights," someone commented.

CryptoGenius @Crypt0geniuss @TheDunkCentral @TheWarriorsTalk sounds pretty normal. Highly competitive athletes that all want to win will obviously have some fights

"It’s a normal thing in the NBA," a comment read.

"It's happens everywhere," one fan commented.

Steve Kerr commented on the famed practice incident between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole

Golden State was in the hot seat in October 2022 for a team incident between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. A video footage of Green punching Poole during a practice session found its way online, painting a negative image of how the team handles internal conflicts.

The attention was on Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Steve Kerr. They were considered the leaders of the Golden State Warriors, and having the incident put the weight on their shoulders.

During the summit, Kerr shared his thoughts about the incident.

"I tried my best to handle it," Kerr said. "But when the video made it out, the player who was involved, Jordan Poole... the video was much more difficult than the fight itself. And we were trying to repair that all season long and we were never really able to." (24: 15 onwards)

The fight led the Warriors to trade Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards. Green, on the other hand, is still with the team.

