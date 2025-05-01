Steve Kerr slams "dumbest" NBA rule that bothers Steph Curry the most

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr sounded off on the aggressive closeout and contact on Steph Curry's shooting hand that opposing teams seemingly employ. He said that while it is allowed under current rules, it is "idiotic" and should be looked at.
He reiterated it following their 131-116 loss to the Houston Rockets in Game 5 of their opening-round NBA playoff series on Wednesday. The four-time champion coach said the tactic used against shooters has become prevalent league-wide and has to be fixed.
Kerr said:
"The rule in the NBA is, once the shot has been released, you're allowed to hit a guy's arm... So, players all over the league are just taking shots at guys' shooting hands. It's the rule. It's idiotic, it's the dumbest thing I've ever heard.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
He added:
“On every release, Steph’s getting hit. This is how the league wants it right now. I know we’ve got 30 coaches who all think it’s just idiotic that we allow this. But I'm very confident the league will fix it."
Steph Curry has been dealing with a right thumb sprain in the ongoing playoffs. In Game 5 against the Rockets, he struggled with his shots, going 4 of 12 from the field and 3 of 9 from deep for 13 points.
In the first four games of the series, 'Chef Curry' averaged 26 points on 51.4% shooting and 41% from 3-point territory.
Steph Curry looking forward to challenge of bouncing back in Game 6
While he expects to be closed out aggressively after shots by the Rockets, Steph Curry said he is focused on getting things done and bouncing back in Game 6.
He talked about the Warriors' resilience in the postgame press conference following their Game 5 loss on Wednesday.
"We talk about our group doing this for the first time together. I love that challenge. We have an opportunity to write our own story, how we bounce back. We have a pretty resilient group in the last two months, and it has to show on Friday."
In Game 5, the Warriors came out flat and could not recover after Steph Curry was left scoreless in the first 12 minutes and saw his team trail the Rockets, 40-24.
The team tried its best to make up for lost ground in the succeeding quarters but just could not find the headway it was looking for.
Despite the loss, the seventh-seed Warriors lead the series against the No. 2 Rockets, 3-2. They have the opportunity to close out the series on Friday at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.