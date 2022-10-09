“I thought it was bulls**t that the video leaked…I watched the video 15 times” – Draymond Green admits that his actions were awful, says he made a terrible mistake

When news surfaced this week that Draymond Green and Jordan Poole were involved in an altercation at practice, nobody knew how bad things really were. With the situation being made public, the Golden State Warriors brass were eager to try to get ahead of things. Unfortunately, things went from bad to worse for the organization as practice footage from the altercation was leaked by TMZ.

Once the footage was released, Green was criticized by everyone from players and media members to fans. Unfortunately, given the fact that there was no audio of the situation, there was no way for fans to know what exactly prompted the punch. All we know from the video is that Green got in Poole's face, Poole shoved Green, and then the punch was thrown.

The video surfacing took many by surprise. With the Warriors brass wanting to keep the situation internal, nobody expected the footage to surface. The way Green sees things, the footage should never have been released. He addressed the situation with media members, where he spoke about the situation and its fallout, saying:

"What did I think of the fact of the video leaking? If I'm being 100% honest I thought it was bullshit. I know no other video leaks from practice. When we're working on out sets they don't leak. When I'm coaching everyone up that doesn't leak. I thought it was bulls**t that the video leaked."

Despite being mad about the video leaking, the thing he was most disappointed by was himself. After watching the video fifteen times, Green was incredibly disappointed in the way he conducted himself. In fact, when looking back, he believed it was even worse than he could have imagined.

The aftermath of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole (Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors - Game Five)

So far, there has been no official word from the Warriors brass in regards to how they'll punish Draymond Green. Warriors GM Bob Myers stated that he wants to handle things internally, leading many to believe that Green may avoid suspension. With that being said, the team is also looking to use every available resource to find out who leaked the video of the punch.It is worth mentioning that a 'report' has surfaced from BallSackSports stating that TMZ paid a Warriors video coordinator over $2M to release the video. Many fans have fallen for the fake report, without taking note of the fact that BallSackSports makes up their own news and is not a reputable source for information.

After the video surfaced, Draymond Green revealed that he had watched the video fifteen times already. The more and more he watched it, the more and more he was embarrassed by his actions. After admitting to watching the video fifteen times, Green stated:

"When I watched the video I'm looking at the video and I'm like 'Yo, This looks awful. It looks even worse than I thought it was.'"

With time winding down until the season begins, stay tuned for more updates on this situation as they become available.

