Draymond Green wastes no words backing Carmelo Anthony’s surprising statement 

Carmelo Anthony was inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday. He made it both as an individual and as a member of Team USA's &quot;Redeem Team.&quot;Anthony's career as an Olympian was one of the best of all time. While Kevin Durant passed him as Team USA's all-time leading scorer, Anthony believes he paved the way and is still the most iconic player.“If (I) ain’t the face of USA Basketball, “I don’t know who is,” Anthony said, via Syracuse.com.Fellow Olympian and NBA star Draymond Green agreed with that statement, and he let everybody know his thoughts about it. Post by @money23green View on Threads&quot;Truth,&quot; Green wrote on Threads on Sunday.Anthony always answered the call when Team USA asked for him, and he delivered time and time again.“When it comes down to just representing, and using the word ‘serving,’” Anthony said. “I’ve served this country for a long time and represented this country for a long time.”Carmelo Anthony knows what he gave to the gameCarmelo Anthony's career could've been different if the Detroit Pistons took him instead of Darko Milicic at No. 2 in 2003.He may have won at least one ring, but he didn't let his lack of silverware impact the way he sees his career.“Pardon my language, but damn,” Anthony said on Saturday, via ABC 7. “Tonight I just don’t step into the Hall of Fame, I carry the echoes of every voice that ever told me I couldn’t. ... I had to build a new road. I had to write a new ending.”Anthony knows that he was one of the most dominant three-level scorers of his generation and of all time. He's more than satisfied with the way things turned out for him.“I never got an NBA ring,&quot; Anthony said. &quot;But I know what I gave to the game.”Anthony didn't get a chance to pursue a championship like other aging veterans did. However, he knew when to walk away from the game and was happy how his career ended.He's now where he's always belonged: in the Hall of Fame.