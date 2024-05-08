"Draymond probably stomping on a French flag rn" - NBA fans divided over Rudy Gobert clinching 2024 DPOY award 

The NBA has announced that Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves bagged the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year honors, edging out Victor Wembanyama and Bam Adebayo. This is the fourth time Gobert has won the DPOY in his NBA career, tying Ben Wallace and Dikembe Mutombo for the most in league history.

After the news of Gobert's win, some got creative and witty with their reactions on social media.

There has been an ongoing beef between Rudy Gobert and Draymond Green for the past years and it culminated with a headlock incident during the regular season. Some basketball fans recalled this fracas and wondered what Green's reaction to Gobert's win would've been:

"Draymond probably stomping on a French flag rn," posts Dario.

It has been a strong year for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Gobert's performance is one of the reasons why. Many see that the French big man is winning, not just on the court, but in real life.

"Rudy is truly winning right now: 1. Just welcomed first born child 2. Won DPOY for the 4th time 3. Team just went up 2-0 on the defending champs without you 4. Team is the new favorite to win the NBA Finals this year now," posts Sean Smith.

Of course, there are some fans on the other side of the spectrum seeing that Anthony Davis, Bam Adebayo, or Victor Wembanyama should have won it.

"AD was robbed DPOY award is trash now," said zaiire.

"Bam was robbed," YourTemptation posts.

Having won the DPOY award four times, some see that the seven-foot-one center should now try and add a championship to his resume.

"If he wins a ring there will be some conversations to be had," said Hamz Talks Hoops.

Rudy Gobert credits Minnesota Timberwolves teammates for fourth DPOY award

As Rudy Gobert won his fourth NBA DPOY Award, the Frenchman spoke about securing this title in a different jersey this time around. The first three awards Gobert won were during his time with the Utah Jazz and this is the first with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“It’s great teamwork,” said Gobert in an interview with TNT at the 6:01 mark. “We love to get individual awards and all these things, and it’s great but you can’t do it alone.”

In the regular season, Rudy Gobert averaged 14.0 points, 12.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.8 blocks. The Timberwolves entered the playoffs with the third-best record in the NBA Western Conference and now have a 2-0 lead against the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the playoffs as of this writing.