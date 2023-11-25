"Drug test him bru": NBA fans erupt as Bucks win thriller with help of Brook Lopez's highest-scoring game

Brook Lopez turned back time for the Milwaukee Bucks as he led them to a tight 131-128 win against the Washington Wizards in their NBA In-Season Tournament game on Friday night. Brook Lopez, the Brooklyn Nets' all-time leading scorer, played like his younger self once more, bringing NBA fans into a frenzy.

One fan even joked on X, formerly Twitter, that Lopez should undergo a drug test after his career game.

The fan tweeted:

"Drug test him bru."

Another fan added:

"He’s literally like 40 years old and still killing it."

Some fans think the former one-time NBA All-Star is an underrated player and might deserve another place in the midseason classic 11 seasons after his only appearance:

Others, however, were not impressed. One fan said that Brook Lopez carried Giannis Antetokounmpo for the second straight game:

Another fan tweeted that the "Bucks are frauds" after nearly losing to the Wizards, currently with the worst record in the NBA:

Giannis Antetokounmpo bounces back in Brook Lopez's career game

While it seemed like Brook Lopez carried the fight for the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo exploded as well.

Two nights after he struggled offensively against the Boston Celtics, Antetokounmpo had an efficient outing against the Wizards, going 11-of-19 from the field for 31 points with nine rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals.

Lopez finished with a career-high 39 points on 14-of-17 field goals including a perfect 10-for-10 on twos and 7-of-7 free throws with five rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals.

However, the Wizards, already with nothing to lose after its early elimination from the NBA In-Season Tournament, took the fight to the Bucks.

Down 125-118 with 1:16 left, the Wizards went on an 8-2 run to cut the lead down to one, 127-126, with 17 seconds left.

Antetokounmpo made two free throws on the other end, but Kyle Kuzma responded with a layup and the lead was at one again with four seconds remaining.

Damian Lillard hit two more charities to give the Milwaukee Bucks another three-point lead, and with no timeouts left, Kyle Kuzma had to force a long buzzer-beating three that he failed to convert.

Lillard also finished with 31 points alongside seven rebounds and 10 assists for the Bucks, now 3-0 in East Group B and 11-5 overall.

Jordan Poole led the Washington Wizards, who finished their NBA In-Season Tournament stint winless after four games, with 26 points, five rebounds, and seven assists. Kyle Kuzma and Tyus Jones each added 22 markers, while Corey Kispert had 20.