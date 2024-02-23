Drunk fan calls Kevin Durant a "bitch" as he walks out for Suns-Mavericks, All-Star forward asks security not to eject heckler

On his way to the court for the Phoenix Suns' game against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, NBA star Kevin Durant came face-to-face with a heckler. A drunk fan heckled Durant as soon as he stepped foot on the court and was confronted by the Suns star.

Durant and the Suns are hoping to extend their winning streak to three after the All-Star break. Tonight's game will be the final one between the two teams this season and will determine the winner of their three-game season series. In the past two games against the Mavs, KD has averaged 14 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists.

A couple of drunk fans were waiting for the game to start when Durant and the Suns entered the court. When the 6-foot-11 forward passed them, a female yelled "bitch." The Suns' star stopped and approached the couple, and the two parties had a bit of an exchange.

Luckily for the fans, Durant looked like he was in a good mood and asked the security not to kick them out of the arena. Phoenix's All-Star returned to the team and put up some shots before the start of the game.

Kevin Durant doesn't hold back even when it comes to interacting with fans and critics

Criticism comes with being an NBA All-Star. For Kevin Durant, he's had critics after him for as long as he can remember. Not only does he face criticism from analysts in sports shows, but fans also pile in and give their disapproval.

Recently, a fan called out Durant and his career. The fan said the Suns star won't be anything but a scorer in the league. The fan was brave enough to tag KD on X.

"Someone tell @KDTrey5 he’s never gonna be anything other than a great scorer. Confidence is one thing but you are being absolutely delusional and have no grasp of what greatness actually is or means. Crazy how a fat as like me on the couch can se that but you can’t."

The 14-time All-Star didn't let it pass and responded to the fan. Durant wrote:

"The irony. Guy who never left his couch talking about greatness."

Durant doesn't shy away from what the critics have to say and is ready to argue with anyone. Recently, former NBA star Charles Barkley talked about how KD isn't a leader and called him a "follower." The two icons have never seen eye-to-eye and are often seen taking shots at each other.

