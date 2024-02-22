"He was a follower" - Gilbert Arenas fires back to defend Kevin Durant against Charles Barkley's leadership jab

After drawing flak from Charles Barkley over leadership issues, NBA superstar Kevin Durant has found an unlikely ally in former player and now podcast host, Gilbert Arenas.

Durant, the Phoenix Suns' main man, was at the receiving end of NBA legend and former Sun Charles Barkley's scathing comments about KD's apparent lack of leadership. During a broadcast on the NBA All-Star game, Barkley said that:

"No disrespect to Kevin. Kevin's a follower. He is not a leader. He's proven that on all his stops."

Barkley added that:

"(Devin) Booker's a hell of a player, also. I think he is going to have to take the initiative and take this Suns team to the next level. For Phoenix to be successfull, it has to be Booker."

Barkley has been critical against KD several times this season, with some fans even asking the former player to tone it down. Now Arenas, who was considered one of the best players in the league during his prime, has decided to take the cudgels for KD.

He said:

"He (refering to Barkley) was a follower. "

"Who? (Arenas was asked)

Arenas replied:

Charles!"

When asked if he believes that Barkley was a leader during his stay at Phoenix, Arenas said he was not.

"No!"

You can see the clip below:

Who is Gilbert Arenas?

Arenas was the 31st overall pick of the Golden State Warriors in the 2001 NBA draft. He moved to the Washington Wizards after spending three seasons in San Francisco.

Seven years later, he played for the Orlando Magic. Arenas also played for the Shanghai Sharks in the Chinese Basketball Association and for Memphis Grizzlies before retiring in 2012 due to injuries.

He earned Most Improved Player honors in his second year in the league. The former GSW star is best remember for the Gilbert Arenas Rule which allowed "teams in the league to re-sign restricted free agents who were not first round picks."

KD breaks silence by brushing off Barkley's claims

Durant finally took to the Arizona Republic to air his side on Barkley's leadership issue with him. In an interview with Duane Rankin, KD addressed Barkley's words by saying:

"It's just part of TV. They needed something to fill a segment up. So they talk about some negative s---, but if you're not on the gym, I don't respect your opinion if you're not in the gym with me. That's just what it is."