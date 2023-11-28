Gilbert Arenas snubs Steph Curry for Luka Doncic on #1 spot in his list of top 10 guards in NBA

The NBA has evolved into a point guard league, and leading the pack among the best are Steph Curry and Luka Doncic, according to Gilbert Arenas. Debating on who is better than who or what defines a point guard nowadays is one of the hot topics that "Gil's Arena" tackled in a recent livestream.

At the YouTube channel, Arenas and his co-hosts kicked off the conversation by giving props to Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball on his stellar play recently. When asked where Ball ranks among the best, Arenas put in his top players first. After debating where the point guards today are ranked, Luka Doncic topped the list, followed by Steph Curry.

Luka Doncic is averaging 30.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game while Steph Curry is doing 29.7 ppg, 4.6 rpg and 3.9 apg.

Here is Gilbert Arenas' list:

Luka Doncic Steph Curry Tyrese Haliburton Shai-Gilgeous Alexander Trae Young De'Aaron Fox LaMelo Ball

While this list is debatable, Arenas initially considered Devin Booker as a point guard and ranked No. 3. Putting Tyrese Haliburton into the conversation, Arenas put him at No. 3 after hearing his recent numbers and took out Booker because he is not considered a point guard. Despite missing a good chunk of games, Booker is giving the Suns 29.4 ppg, 8.9 apg and 5.4 rpg.

Gilbert Arenas did not put Damian Lillard and Tyrese Maxey in his top seven point guards

With all the point guards mentioned, Damian Lillard is not on Gilbert Arenas' list despite making the NBA's 75th Anniversary team. For the 2023-24 season, he is averaging 25.6 ppg, 6.3 apg, 4.5 rpg and 1.1 spg in 15 games for his new team, the Milwaukee Bucks.

Furthermore, Tyrese Maxey is also not considered a point guard, according to the discussion of Arenas' team. Having more load on his shoulders, Maxey has stepped up, averaging 26.4 ppg, 6.8 apg and 4.9 rpg.

With the list of Gilbert Arenas in question, it is quite confusing how he came up with the top PG rankings and his clear categories are whether is is fulfilling his role as an assists maker or overall impact.

