"Dude he’s worth like $120 million": NBA fans react to video of Michael Jordan's Space Jam producer allegedly on date with minor 

NBA fans were thrown for a loop Wednesday following a mind-blowing reveal on social media. A prodcuer of one of the most famous basketball movies was caught on a date with a girl that was allegedly underage.

In a video that has now gone viral online, Bradley Martyn found Herschel Weingrod out with a girl who is allegedly 15-years-old. Weingrod was a writer and producer on the hit film "Space Jam" staring Michael Jordan.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Weingrod, 76, attended the London Film school before breaking into Hollywood. Aside from his work on Space Jam, he helped write countless hit movies during the 1980s and 90s. Space Jam is actually the most recent film that Weingrod is credited with working on.

Here is the full list of movies where Weingrod is credited as a writer:

Space Jam

Lift

Pure Luck

Kingerdarten Cop

My Stepmother is an Alien

Twins

Lifted

Trading Places

Brewster's Millions

Cheaper to Keep Her

Weingrod also served as a producer on one occasion for a film titled "Falling Down" that released in 1993. His sole accolade in the film world came in 1984 when he was an award for Best Original Screenplay.

NBA fans react to news of Space Jam producer

As expected, NBA fans had a lot to say about this man being exposed. Some brought up his fame, while others went right into the GOAT debate.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"He went from working with Michael Jordan to getting busted with a 15 year old. Huge crash out," one fan said.

Other fans brought up LeBron James, stating that the LA Lakers star would never let something like this happen. As most know, LeBron starred in the sequel to "Space Jam" that came out in 2021.

"Lebron James Space Jam producer would never," Another fan said.

"My goat didn’t work for a pedo is all i’m saying," said one fan.

"Another reason why Bron>Jordan," said one fan.

"Space Jam" was one of the few times Jordan appeared in a movie that wasn't a documentary. His other notable role was when he played himself in the hit film "He Got Game" staring Denzel Washington and fellow NBA legend Ray Allen.

As for LeBron, he has popped up in countless movies and TV shows over the year. The NBA star recently was in "House Party," a film that was centered around his mansion. Some of the other things LeBron has appeared in includes "Trainwreck" and voicing characters in animated kid's movies.