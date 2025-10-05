"Dude is just an animal": Jake LaRavia gets brutally honest about $39,000,000 star's incredible strength and unmatched physicality

Jake LaRavia recently joined the list of NBA players who have shared stories about how strong Steven Adams really is. During his time with the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2022–2023 season, LaRavia saw up close some of Adams’ unusual habits that made it clear why people describe him as an “animal.”On Saturday's episode of &quot;The Young Man and The Three,&quot; LaRavia was asked to share a story about Steven Adams. Rather than telling one specific story, he talked about the narratives regarding Adams’ reputation as one of the strongest players in the league and added a few personal details to back it up.“Dude is just an animal,” LaRavia said. “He would walk around the facility barefoot with steaks in his hand… That dude’s one of the strongest guys I’ve ever been around. Just like brute strength.” During his rookie year, LaRavia shared the locker room with Adams, who signed a three-year, $39 million extension in jund. LaRavia came off the bench, contributing 3.0 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.Adams, on the other hand, was the team’s starting center. He appeared in 42 games before a season-ending injury cut things short, but when healthy, he averaged 8.6 points and 11.5 rebounds.Jake LaRavia speaks about the significance of playing for the LakersThe LA Lakers made plenty of moves this offseason with the acquisitions of Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart, along with re-signing Luka Doncic. But one addition that hasn’t received as much attention is Jake LaRavia, who joined the team on a two-year, $12 million contract.Before his debut with the Lakers, LaRavia reflected on his NBA journey and spoke about what it means to represent the purple &amp; gold compared to his previous teams.“It’s just like a lot more than anywhere else I’ve been,” LaRavia said (per Lakers Nation). “I’ve been in Memphis, Sacramento and the Lakers, it’s a basketball team but it’s like a lot bigger than that as well. Obviously, it’s a brand, it’s worldwide, there’s a lot more to it than it just being a basketball team. I guess I’m gonna see again when the season starts and then the fans and everything like that, but I’m excited for it.”Jake LaRavia started in the Lakers’ preseason matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, finishing with seven points and five rebounds in the team’s 103–81 loss. He’ll be looking to build on that performance when the Lakers face the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.