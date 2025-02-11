"Dumb h*e": Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper reacts to analyst's Donald Trump Super Bowl joke

Five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, who won three titles with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls during the team's second three-peat, expressed his displeasure with a joke made by Ana Navarro, host of "The View", on Tuesday morning.

Following the NFL Super Bowl on Sunday, Navarro joked that US President Donald Trump might ban black people from the halftime show, referencing the performance of Kendrick Lamar and his special guest, Samuel L. Jackson.

Trump, who attended the game, reportedly left during halftime after expressing support for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday morning's episode of "The View", she joked that Trump would sign an executive order banning black people from performing at the Super Bowl.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The joke received a loud round of applause from the audience, but famed guard Ron Harper was unimpressed. In response to a clip of the post shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), Harper wrote:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Dumb hoe!!!!"

Expand Tweet

So far, Trump hasn't commented on the joke or the Super Bowl. However, he has remained active on social media, posting about other matters.

Ron Harper's son, Dylan Harper, continues to rank among the top three in pre-draft projections

The next few months will be significant for Ron Harper and his family, as his son Dylan Harper prepares for the 2025 NBA Draft in June. With the draft just over four months away, Harper continues to impress for Rutgers.

Although the team has struggled in the Big Ten and is currently ranked 13th, Harper has posted an impressive average of 19.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

As a result, he has remained one of the top prospects in the upcoming NBA Draft across various outlets. Sportskeeda's NBA Mock Draft by Ben Pfeifer projected Harper as the No. 2 pick. On3 also projected Harper, ranked first in his position, to go No. 2 overall.

CBS Sports initially ranked Harper as the No. 2 prospect, However, based on the latest draft projections, CBS predicts Utah will select Ace Bailey at No. 2 due to their team needs. Consequently, their latest projections have Harper going at No. 3.

With the All-Star break approaching and the NBA Draft looming, draft night will be here soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback