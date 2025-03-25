"Duncan had more bag if we’re being honest": Fans flame LeBron James for miserably missing shot while guarded by $6,772,731 veteran

The LA Lakers lost their third straight game and an awful shot from LeBron James just summarized how the team is doing in this recent stretch. This particular shot came against the Orlando Magic during Monday night's 118-106 loss as James was being guarded by Cory Joseph.

Joseph, a 6-foot-2 guard on a two-year $6,772,731 contract, picked up James on the perimeter in the first quarter. James, who stands at 6-foot-9, spun and drove to his right to attack the hoop. He went up for a lay-up but completely missed the rim and hit the board instead.

LeBron James' badly missed shot drew plenty of reactions from fans online. Several fans once again began talking about James' supposed non-existent "bag."

"(Tim) Duncan had more bag if we’re being honest," one person said.

"LeBagless travels too. 22 seasons in the league & he still has garbage footwork," one fan tweeted.

"The Bagless Wonder strikes again," another person said.

Meanwhile, some fans pointed out that James might have traveled on this particular play as well.

"JC how about the travel before he even started?!" One fan asked.

"Lmfao he even changes his pivot lol," one fan pointed out.

"How do you change your pivot that's wild, lol," one person said.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers had the lead against the Orlando Magic in the early parts of the game. However, the Magic turned things around behind Franz Wagner's (32 points, nine rebounds, five assists) and Paolo Banchero's (30 points, seven rebounds) huge performances.

LeBron James is just bouncing back following a lengthy absence

LeBron James missed seven straight games from March 10 to March 20 due to a left groin strain. Monday's game against the Orlando Magic is just his second game back and some of the rust from his absence might still be there.

He came back from his absence on Saturday against the Chicago Bulls. In that game, James scored 17 points, grabbed six rebounds, dished four assists and had three steals in 31 minutes of action. Additionally, he also had five turnovers. The Lakers ended up getting blown out in that game 146-115.

The Lakers star forward had a better showing against the Orlando Magic despite the loss. He registered 24 points, six rebounds and seven assists in 37 minutes of playing time.

LA is fourth in the Western Conference and has fallen to a 43-28 record. They are tied with the Memphis Grizzlies in terms of record and the sixth-place Golden State Warriors aren't too far behind at 41-30.

