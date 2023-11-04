"Dunked so hard the NBA app stream broke down": NBA world goes crazy as streams go down for 10 mins

As the NBA In-Season Tournament is ongoing, basketball fans took to social media after the NBA app stream was having a difficult time showing the game. During the Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets matchup, the stream was cut a few times and once after a dunk by Peyton Watson.

With the Denver Nuggets leading most of the time against the Dallas Mavericks, Nikola Jokic adds more to their lead after leading a fast break and giving it to the sophomore swingman putting the lead up, 98-81.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After the dunk, the Mavs-Nuggets game never really came back and it was difficult to watch since. A fan blamed Watson for dunking the ball so hard that it took out the NBA app stream:

Expand Tweet

It is unclear if the pass was intended for Watson as he got the ball in the way from his teammate who was ready to take a 3-point shot:

Expand Tweet

Nonetheless, the basket that broke the NBA app stream was dubbed "Dunk of the Year' by the Nuggets Lead on X:

Expand Tweet

Of course, since it is the internet, there will always be a basher who will even say that Watson traveled heading to the rim:

Expand Tweet

Who is Petyon Watson, the player who took down the NBA app stream with a dunk

While Peyton Watson's dunk is going viral on the internet as the dunk that took down the NBA app stream, here is a look at the guy who had the hops that brought the internet down:

Watson was born on September 11, 2002, and gained attention in high school while playing for Long Beach Polytechnic High School in California. His outstanding performance led to some accolades including being named to the McDonald's All-American. He also represented Team USA in the 2021 FIBA Under-19 World Cup and won the gold medal.

In college, he played for the UCLA Bruins during the 2021-22 season. Watson was an honorable mention for the Pac-12 Freshman team and declared for the NBA draft. He was initially drafted by the OKC Thunder and traded to the Denver Nuggets. He won an NBA title in his rookie year where he averaged 3.3 points and 1.6 rebounds while playing 8.1 minutes in 23 games.