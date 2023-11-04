Is NBA Streams down? Viral outage explored

NBA Streams is down just as action is heating up in the NBA In-Season Tournament. The Memphis Grizzlies were taking on the Portland Trail Blazers, while the Dallas Mavericks were facing the Denver Nuggets when coverage went out. The league may have known this was about to happen as they seemed ready with the notice. Fans, though, are outraged with what is going on.

For those watching the Nuggets-Mavericks tiff, the streaming went down when Nikola Jokic sent the streaking Peyton Watson for a dunk. The slam gave the Nuggets a commanding 98-81 lead over Dallas.

Rob Perez, also known as WorldWideWob by his fans on Twitter/X, promptly reacted:

“they had a graphic made already”

John Cusack responded:

“Mines a bit different”

Regardless of the reasoning, fans are furious that the NBA’s coverage has been cut off. If the league had known such “technical difficulties” were to happen, they could have informed viewers before the game.

NBA Streams returned roughly 10 minutes after it went out for the Portland Trail Blazers versus Memphis Grizzlies game. Memphis had a 102-98 edge when online coverage resumed. The game had 45.6 seconds left when viewers were enabled to see the action again.

A few minutes after the Blazers-Grizzlies game resumed, coverage for the Dallas Mavericks versus Denver Nuggets matchup returned as well. Basketball fans were just in time as Denver closed out Luka Doncic and the Mavs.

Roughly 10 minutes of NBA Streams going down wasn’t appreciated by many. It’s an eternity in basketball and things could happen in a blink of an eye. Fans know the league is earning millions. They will raise hell if “technical difficulties” continue to happen.

The NBA In-Season Tournament is off to a great start

Adam Silver’s goal of making the games more meaningful in the first three months of the season is working, at least in its opening night. The NBA In-Season Tournament is off to a roaring start.

Five of the seven matchups were one-possession games heading into the final minute. One went into overtime, two were decided by two points and another two by five points. Except for the Miami Heat face-off against the Washington Wizards, all were thrilling games. Even the Nuggets’ 125-114 win over the Mavericks was closer than the scoreboard suggested.

Adam Silver launched the new format to boost the league’s viewership in October, November and December. After opening night and the first few games of the season, views significantly dropped over the years.

The NFL has been dominating the said months for years. Silver’s inaugural tournament will not go toe-to-toe with pro football but it will give more reasons for fans to watch the games. Tonight’s exciting set of games may just be the start of what the commissioner envisioned when he pushed for this setup.