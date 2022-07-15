“During my prime, I’m beating you Jordan, I’m beating you Hakeem, I’m beating you Charles” - Shaquille O’Neal on his competitiveness, admits to ring chasing at the end of his career

Shaquille O’Neal opened up on ring chasing at the end of his career, but explained that in his prime he would have beaten anybody in front of him.

O’Neal explains about chasing rings:

“I did it towards the end of my career after I got 4. Me, Kobe got three, I got traded whatever, I’m chasing when I’m older. But when I’m in my prime I’m beating you Jordan, I’m beating you Hakeem, I’m beating you Charles.”

Players often catch flack for ring chasing, but this time around O'Neal explained that even he was doing it nearing the end of his career.

It made sense that O’Neal would bite into chasing, especially given the timing during his career. He and Kobe were neck-and-neck in championships, and then Shaq got traded. There is no way he wants Kobe to end up with more rings.

The competitive drive from Shaq is insurmountable. The comments regarding Jordan are prime examples of the type of player O’Neal was. You don’t get the nickname ‘The Big Diesel’ from being scared of people. You get it by knowing that there is nobody in the league that can put up a fight against you.

That mentality is what separates the greats from the elite, and it is what helped deliver Shaq all of his championships.

The competitive nature of Shaq and Kobe

After leaving Kobe Bryant, O’Neal gathered another ring in 2006, topping Kobe’s three. Then came 2009 and 2010 when Kobe won back-to-back championships, placing himself above 'The Big Diesel'.

Due to their relationship having dissipated, there was no public or even vocal feud count between the two, but it was known nonetheless. The competitive nature of both of them was looming as they went on alone.

They were both legendary, but made it so as a pair. The question of who was going to get the trophy first and prove they were the biggest help was daunting.

In the end, of course, it was all fun and friendly competition and only made both players better.

It is entirely speculation whether or not O'Neal could beat Michael Jordan, Hakeem, or Charles Barkley, but the latter two could probably be argued much better than Michael.

"The Big Diesel" could potentially end up yet another obstacle ‘Air Jordan’ looks down upon as he flies through the air.

