Dwight Howard avoids trial after dropping 2019 case against Masin Elije, accused confirms report

Former NBA star Dwight Howard has dismissed the case he filed against Masin Elije. Elije claimed he was threatened by Howard to not make his alleged affair known. According to previous reports, the accused broke a nondisclosure agreement for making claims about Howard's sexuality.

Howard sued Elije in 2019. According to the claims, Howard hired people to scare him into signing an NDA. This was for Elije to stay quiet about their alleged relationship. Around the same year, the former Orlando Magic star denied the claims that Elije made about his sexuality.

It was only last year that Elije's complaints were dismissed. After the dismissal, Howard sued him for invasion of privacy, libel and slander. In a recent update, Elije's attorneys, Olga Izmaylova and Sadeer Sabbak, said that the suit has been dropped by the eight-time NBA All-Star.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Yes, Mr. Howard’s attorneys filed a dismissal with the court, so that case is now closed. I don’t want to speculate on what Mr. Howard is thinking but I will say that his claims in the (Elije) matter and his defenses in the Harper matter are inconsistent with one another," Izmaylova and Sabbak said in a statement.

Expand Tweet

Elije confirmed the news with a post on X.

"No lies were told and no money is owed! Love that for a mufucka that NEVER lies," Elije posted.

Expand Tweet

Howard's battle in the court is not over yet, as he's still being sued by Stephen Harper.

You might also be interested in reading this: “Dwight Howard” “Grant Williams pretending to be tough”: NBA Twitter explains Meek Mill 'in NBA terms' after response to DJ Akademiks

What is Dwight Howard's case against Stephen Harper?

Stephen Harper sued Dwight Howard in July 2022 for assault and battery, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The incident between the two reportedly happened in 2021.

According to the claims made by Harper, he met Howard via Instagram. The two met in the former NBA star's house for sexual activities. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year allegedly asked if another man or woman could join them. A man who goes by "Kitty" was already at Howard's residence by the time Harper arrived. Both Howard and Kitty allegedly forced Harper to do sexual acts with them.

According to the lawsuit, Harper was trapped inside Howard's bedroom. The suit also claims that Harper felt "extremely violated and humiliated" after the encounter. Howard's lawyer claimed that all three men agreed to "engage in consensual sexual activity."

A Georgia judge declined to dismiss the case in February.

Also read: Dwight Howard's plea to dismiss sexual assault lawsuit rejected by court: What we know so far