"Dwight Howard is going to have to play point guard" - Doc Rivers frustrated as Philadelphia 76ers prepare to play tonight with just 7 players | NBA News

Despite the NBA's best efforts, the COVID-19 pandemic has still managed to meddle with the league's schedule, as the Philadelphia 76ers found out ahead of their game against the Denver Nuggets. The Sixers are preparing to play with just 7 players and head coach Doc Rivers isn't too happy about it, as revealed in the latest edition of NBA News Update.

NBA News Update: Philadelphia 76ers' Doc Rivers expresses his displeasure on playing with 7 players

Doc Rivers v Denver Nuggets - Game Six

In a press conference held today, Doc Rivers expressed his frustration over the league's decision to go ahead with the Philadelphia 76ers - Denver Nuggets game. The veteran coach took a ruefully humorous approach, as he lamented over the fact that he has effectively only seven players available:

"Dwight Howard is going to have to play point guard, and we'll see how it goes.”

The former Boston Celtics head coach also confirmed that power forward Mike Scott won't be featuring against the Nuggets for the Philadelphia 76ers, despite being listed as 'Active'.

"I can tell you there's no way I'm gonna play him. I just don't think he should play," said Doc Rivers.

Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid have been ruled out due to injuries. Meanwhile, Tobias Harris, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, and Vincent Poirer are ineligible due to NBA's health and safety protocols, as they will have to enter quarantine.

The Philadelphia 76ers have been on a roll this season, and they have proved to be one of the most complete squads in the league. They currently have a 7-2 record, and have dominated teams on both ends of the court.

Hiring Doc Rivers as head coach has worked wonders for the team's mentality. New General Manager Daryl Morey's good work in the offseason is also yielding results on the court.

Doc Rivers says "I don't think we should" be playing, but that it isn't up to him to decide that. He reiterates he's concerned about the health of his available players, and the minutes the healthy guys are going to have to play. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) January 9, 2021

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons have been in stellar touch, while offseason acquisitions Danny Green and Seth Curry have acclimatized quickly. Youngsters Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle have also chipped in with useful contributions for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Doc Rivers vs Dallas Mavericks - Game Six

However, due to the COVID-19 scare and the NBA protocol, the Philadelphia 76ers will have to field a significantly depleted lineup against a strong Denver Nuggets side. Going up against Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray is bound to be a tough proposition and the Sixers will be extremely lucky if they can get a positive result today.

Mike Scott will go through warmups, but is unlikely to play today, sources tells ESPN. Essentially, he's needed to wear a uniform on bench to avoid a forfeit. The Sixers are preparing to play with seven players vs. Denver today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 9, 2021

