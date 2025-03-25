Dwight Howard makes feelings clear after getting inducted into Orlando Magic Hall of Fame - "Those tears today were tears of JOY"

Three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Dwight Howard got emotional upon becoming the 13th inductee into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame on Monday. Shortly after, the big man took to social media to break down his reaction to the honor.

Howard's Magic Hall of Fame induction took place at Kia Center ahead of Orlando's 118-106 home victory over the LA Lakers. He delivered a heartfelt speech, reflecting on his eight-year tenure with the franchise that drafted him No. 1 in the 2004 NBA draft.

"This is my home. It will always, forever, be my home," Howard said. "You guys will always be my family. I love you guys forever."

The eight-time All-Star also got choked up when thanking his parents for supporting him "from day one" of his 18-year NBA career.

In addition to his pregame ceremony, Howard was recognized during his former squads' clash, showcasing his new hardware to Magic fans.

Later in the evening, Dwight Howard posted follow-up remarks on X/Twitter about shedding tears during his Magic Hall of Fame enshrinement. He reiterated his delight to be immortalized among Orlando's all-time greatest players.

"Those tears today were tears of JOY," Howard wrote. "Tears for that 10-year-old who said he was going to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft! Tears for the 18-year-old kid who was handed the keys to a franchise and a city. Tears for the ups and downs of this long journey I had in the NBA.

"Everything comes full circle, and I want to thank the Magic again for inducting me into the Orlando Magic HOF."

Across 621 regular-season outings with Orlando, Howard averaged 18.4 points, 13.0 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game, shooting 57.7%. He led the organization to six playoff appearances, including a 2009 NBA Finals run.

Dwight Howard advises Paolo Banchero to stay with Orlando Magic long-term

While speaking with reporters on Monday, Dwight Howard encouraged Magic star forward Paolo Banchero to prolong his time in Orlando.

"Paolo, don't leave them (Magic fans), man," Howard said.

Drafted No. 1 in the 2022 NBA draft, Banchero is in his third season with the Magic and still on his rookie-scale contract. Given his high-level production to begin his career, the franchise will likely do whatever it takes to lock him up on a long-term contract extension.

However, it appears Howard is cautioning the youngster about the downside of a potential midcareer shift. The eight-time All-NBA selectee famously requested a trade out of Orlando in late 2011, getting dealt to the Lakers the following year.

The move ultimately coincided with the downswing of Howard's career a few years later, with him never leading another team to the finals.

"I just hope that (the Magic) don't take these moments for granted," Howard said. "I know the year that we went to the finals, we thought we were going to be so good that we (could) go every year after that. But unfortunately, we didn't make it back."

