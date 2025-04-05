Dwight Howard makes major Shaq announcement for Hall of Fame

Dwight Howard was announced as the latest entrant in the Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday.
The 3x NBA Defensive Player of the Year reacted emotionally to this announcement and made a special request to three of the greatest big men of all time on X (formerly Twitter).
Howard, who was chosen to enter the hallowed Springfield institution as a First Ballot Hall of Famer is one of the greatest defensive players ever and it was no surprise that he was chosen at the first bidding considering his place among the Top 75 NBA players of all time.
What was more surprising was his choice of personnel to walk him into the Hall. Howard shares a well-documented beef with Shaquille O'Neal, which originally stemmed from O'Neal taking umbrage at Dwight using Shaq's old nickname "Superman". It seems unlikely that Shaquille O'Neal will acquiesce to Howard's appeal considering his reluctance to bury the hatchet with Howard who has been playing in China after multiple failed attempts at returning to the NBA.
