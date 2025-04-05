Dwight Howard makes major Shaq announcement for Hall of Fame

By Amlan Sanyal
Modified Apr 05, 2025 06:13 GMT
NBA: All Star-Saturday Night - Source: Imagn
NBA: All Star-Saturday Night - Source: Imagn

Dwight Howard was announced as the latest entrant in the Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday.

Ad

The 3x NBA Defensive Player of the Year reacted emotionally to this announcement and made a special request to three of the greatest big men of all time on X (formerly Twitter).

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Howard, who was chosen to enter the hallowed Springfield institution as a First Ballot Hall of Famer is one of the greatest defensive players ever and it was no surprise that he was chosen at the first bidding considering his place among the Top 75 NBA players of all time.

What was more surprising was his choice of personnel to walk him into the Hall. Howard shares a well-documented beef with Shaquille O'Neal, which originally stemmed from O'Neal taking umbrage at Dwight using Shaq's old nickname "Superman". It seems unlikely that Shaquille O'Neal will acquiesce to Howard's appeal considering his reluctance to bury the hatchet with Howard who has been playing in China after multiple failed attempts at returning to the NBA.

About the author
Amlan Sanyal

Amlan Sanyal

Twitter icon

Amlan Sanyal is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with more than two years of experience. Amlan has a soft spot for the lovable loser, and years of supporting Leeds Utd, the Seattle Mariners and San Antonio Spurs have made him realize that there's more to sport than just championships.

Amlan started falling for basketball after watching the San Antonio Spurs in 2012 and 2013. He watched as a collective of veteran legends, underrated misfits and a young defensive stud extended the Spurs' era of dominance with a team-oriented style, reminiscent of the aesthetic brilliance of 2011 FC Barcelona.

Amlan has supported the Spurs ever since, even after enduring the heartbreaks of Ray Allen's corner three and several years in the wilderness post-Kawhi Leonard. He hopes Victor Wembanyama will become the face of the league as Pop rides off into the sunset.

When not working, Amlan is a keen quizzer and a podcast buff and can usually be found reading books, watching movies or listening to history podcasts.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Amlan Sanyal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी