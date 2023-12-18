Dwight Howard predicts monster Boogie Cousins performance in Taiwanese league, refers to own 84-point graphic

Dwight Howard took to social media and reacted to DeMarcus Cousins' move to the Taiwanese League. The former NBA player signed a contract with the Taiwan Beer Leopards of the T1 League amid his attempt to make a return to the NBA after one and a half years off.

The former NBA champion with the LA Lakers predicted that Cousins would easily do well given that he scored 84 points in a Taiwanese League game in the 2022–23 season.

"If I had 84 imagine boogie," Dwight Howard wrote on X.

Howard had an insane stat line in a game in the Taiwanese League with 84 points, 37 rebounds, 14 blocks and nine assists.

DeMarcus Cousins has been out of the NBA since the end of the 2021–22 season, where he played for the Denver Nuggets. Even though he attempted a return to the league, no team showed significant interest in signing him.

"We're confident that with [Cousins's] all-around skills, he'll bring a totally new chemistry to the Leopards," CEO Johnny Chang of the Taiwan Beer Leopards said in a press release, via Bleacher Report.

DeMarcus Cousins is expected to make his debut with his new team in Taiwan on January 20.

Dwight Howard has no intention of retiring yet and wants to make an NBA return

Dwight Howard has been out of the NBA since the end of the 2021–22 season, but he is still trying to get back in. He worked out for the Golden State Warriors during the offseason, but the Bay Area team didn't sign him.

Howard remains a free agent and recently asked his social media followers where to travel next without explaining whether this means joining a team overseas.

"Traveling again soon where should I go first ? Phillipines, Spain, India, Dubai, Taiwan, Brazil, Puerto Rico Where should I go next?" Howard wrote on X.

The veteran big man also recently shared his desire to play in an NBA In-Season Tournament before announcing his retirement from basketball.

Dwight Howard, the first overall choice in the 2004 NBA Draft, played in the NBA for 18 years (2004-2022) and won the title once (in 2020). He has stated his desire to play for the Lakers or his original team, the Orlando Magic, before retiring.