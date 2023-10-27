Dwight Howard refuses to answer questions on his sexuality: "Why are we talking about it?" 

Dwight Howard has continued to make headlines this week for several reasons. The most significant reason, of course, is the sexual assault allegations brought against Howard by Stephen Harper. Despite that, many have used the civil suit filed against Howard as an opportunity to theorize about his sexuality. During a recent appearance on "Shade 45," Howard was asked about his personal life.

Much like he did on an Instagram Live this week, the former three-time Defensive Player of the Year shut down speculation about his sexuality. Rather than discuss the theories, Howard maintained that there was no reason for anyone to be talking about or wondering about his personal life.

The way Howard sees it, what someone does in their bedroom is nobody's business. Of course, many fans were quick to point out that rather than question Howard about his sexuality, the host should have asked him about the lawsuit.

Shutting down the line of questioning moments after the interview began, Howard shot down speculation about his sexuality. He said,

"Is this what you wanna talk about? So then, why are we talking about it? I have been viral for several things, and what I do in my personal life is nobody's f****g business. I'll keep going. It's nobody's business. And if you're inquiring, why?"

Dwight Howard's previous comments on his personal life from Instagram Live

The allegations made against Howard are solemn. Although the former NBA champion isn't facing criminal charges and isn't in danger of being sent to prison, he's been accused of sexual assault and false imprisonment.

According to reports, a man named Stephen Harper initiated a DM exchange with Dwight Howard on Instagram back in 2021. That summer, Harper took an Uber to Howard's place for a meetup, where he alleges things were nonconsensual.

Howard has denied the allegations, stating that the meetup was consensual and that he never physically harmed Harper. In addition to the formal statements released in the press, Howard spoke on Instagram Live about his personal life and the lawsuit.

In the "Shade 45" interview, Howard maintained that his personal life shouldn't be made public. Toward the end of his comments, he also notably denied any wrongdoing in regards to the suit, saying,

"I don't get to deny it. I don't get to talk about any of that crap. This s**t didn't even happen. You are worrying about the wrong stuff. That's why it's called an accusation. 'Allegedly.' Come on, man."

While Howard continues to hope he lands with an NBA team this season, the legal process could hinder his chances. Until the legal process plays out, teams could opt to avoid signing Howard until they know what truly happened between he and Harper.