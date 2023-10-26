Dwight Howard's sexual orientation under scrutiny by fans after his reported claim of consensual encounter with Georgia man

Dwight Howard is in the headlines after denying sexual assault allegations filed by a Georgia man back in July. Howard's camp responded by saying that an encounter happened, but everything was consensual. The shocking revelation has NBA fans scrutinizing the former LA Lakers star's sexual orientation.

According to Radar Online, a man named Stephen Harper filed the lawsuit and accused Howard of sexually assaulting him at his Atlanta home on July 19, 2021. Harper alleges that they met on Instagram and began talking to each other. Things turned steamy and he was invited to the NBA legend's house.

When Harper arrived, there was a man named "Kitty" already there and was dressed like a woman. "Kitty" allegedly performed sexual acts on Howard before they forced Harper to join in. The lawsuit accuses the three-time NBA DPOY of assault and battery, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

As expected, NBA fans were quick to jump on the news and focused on Dwight Howard's attorney acknowledging the sexual encounter. It was not the first time Howard's sexual orientation had come into focus. He was accused a few years ago of having a relationship with Masin Elije.

This fan account on X, formerly known as Twitter, uncovered the alleged text messages between Howard and his accuser.

"Yoooooo this wild!!!!," the fan wrote.

This fan also got alleged screenshots between Howard and Elije back in 2018:

One fan dug up a screenshot of Howard playfully touching teammate Isaiah Canaan in his private region while they were on the bench.

This fan back in 2018 cannot believe that Elije's claims happened around the time Howard was dealing with a gluteal injury.

An older fan remembered when Dwight Howard entered the league preaching about abstinence coming from a Christian high school.

Dwight Howard denied being gay back in 2019

Dwight Howard during his time with the LA Lakers.

When Masin Elije claimed to have had a relationship with Dwight Howard back in 2019, the eight-time All-Star denied the allegations. He also debunked any rumors and questions about his sexuality in an interview with Kristine Leahy on "Fair Game" on FS1.

"I'm not gay. It's a lot of people who are and they have to hide, and there's people who have mental issues and they have to hide. There's people who have different problems in life and they have to hide. They have to put on the mask every day, and it’s like, I don't wanna wear no mask, I just wanna be."

