"Cooked the Cowboys of the NBA": Kristaps Porzingis' 30-point debut has Celtics fans going wild

Kristaps Porzingis had a great debut for the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night against the New York Knicks. Porzingis was a huge factor in the Celtics' 108-104 win at Madison Square Garden. Fans went wild online as they reacted to KP's first game as a Celtic.

Porzingis finished his first official Celtics game with 30 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. He went 8-for-15 from the field, including 5-for-9 from beyond the arc. He was also a near-perfect 9-for-10 from the free throw line.

Jayson Tatum had a better game with 34 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals. However, fans expect Tatum to put up numbers like that since he's the Celtics' best player. Jaylen Browns struggled with just 11 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Jrue Holiday added nine points, four rebounds and three blocks.

Kristaps Porzingis also made history in his first game for the Boston Celtics. His 30 points were the highest ever by a player making his debut for the historic franchise, breaking the record held by Dominique Wilkins at 23 points.

Fans on social media quickly reacted to KP's historic debut. One fan can't help himself but take a shot at the New York Knicks as well as the Dallas Cowboys:

"Cooked the Cowboys of the NBA."

One fan doesn't believe the hype because of Porzingis' alleged grudge against his former team:

"He just hates the Knicks. It doesn't count."

One fan was just happy to see Kristaps Porzingis finally found a home:

"He found a home that's gonna work for him."

This fan made a huge claim about "The Unicorn":

"Best big man Celtics had since KG. Makes life easy for Tatum/Brown."

This fan was not convinced by the Celtics' win and attributed the Knicks' loss to their abysmal free throw shooting:

"If the Knicks shoot better then 40% from the FT line the Celtics lose that game."

Can Kristaps Porzingis help the Celtics get over the hump?

Kristaps Porzingis of the Boston Celtics defends RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks.

The Boston Celtics acquired Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team deal involving the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies. The Celtics parted ways with Marcus Smart to make the deal happen. It was a huge move for Boston as they look to finally win banner number 18 this season.

Porzingis is an upgrade to Al Horford, who will come off the bench to fill the void left by Grant Williams. "The Unicorn" is expected to provide scoring and defense, which he showed in his NBA debut.

The only problem for Porzingis during his career has been his health. He's been plagued by injuries for the majority of his career, but has been relatively durable last season for the Wizards.

