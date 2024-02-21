Dwight Howard shuts critics down over Victor Wembanyama's 'Space Jam' Dunk referencing 2008 Slam Dunk win 

Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard was in an interactive mood on social media when netizens compared his 2008 NBA Slam Dunk Contest win to Victor Wembanyama's 'Space Jam' dunk against the Orlando Magic back on February 8 at the Kia Center.

It was not the first time that Wembanyama used his incredible reach to dunk a basketball similar to what an animated Michael Jordan did in the move 'Space Jam' in 1996.

However, during the highlight against the Magic, Wemby's long arms did its work as he was able to score over Mortiz Wagner similar to a dunk but was not able to touch the rim. Many see this move by Wembanyama as a dunk and widely compared to Dwight Howard's Superman Dunk during the 2008 Slam Dunk Contest.

Howard put an end to speculations about whether his Superman Dunk should be classified as such in comparison to Wembanyama's 'Space Jam' highlight by saying:

"You don't have to touch the rim to dunk. Any hooper with a bounce will tell you. Yeah, I threw it in cause I was high enough to do so," screen-capped reply to a basketball fan in which Howard posted on his social media page.

Dwight Howard says that he planned on throwing the ball in during the Superman Dunk in 2008

The 2008 NBA Slam Dunk Contest was highlighted by Dwight Howard's winning dunk by putting on a Superman cape and getting up so high that it looked like he was flying on the photographer's lenses.

Looking at the play closely, Howard did not touch the rim during the feat debating if that is considered a slam dunk. But the four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year took home the award and it was indeed considered a slam dunk by definition and through the judges' eyes.

More so about the Superman Dunk, many are speculating if Howard jumped too far from the rim forcing him to throw down the ball through the hoop. This debate was also ended by the former NBA champion in a reply to a fan on his social media post.

"I planned it and practiced it the same way I did in the contest," replied Howard.

The last time Dwight Howard saw action in the NBA was at the 2021-22 NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Since then he has enjoyed overseas stints for the Taoyuan Legends in Taiwan and Strong Group Athletics in the Philippines.