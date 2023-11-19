Dwight Howard wishes 1st born on 16th birthday days after mother Royce Reed made wild accusations against ex-NBA star

Dwight Howard has been in the limelight over the past few months for all the wrong reasons. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year was recently accused of sexual allegations by a man he met on Instagram. “Superman” has denied those allegations, claiming that everything that happened between them was consensual. Howard fired back via his lawyers that the said man was only after money.

Meanwhile, Royce Reed, Howard’s former girlfriend, piled on the controversy. She appeared in an interview with Carlos King accusing the former Orlando Magic star of “threatening her more than once.” Reed went further when she added that she felt like “there’s almost a hit” on her for saying things in the said interview.

Despite the drama and toxicity, Dwight Howard did not forget his son’s birthday and greeted him on Instagram:

“Happy birthday to my eldest son, Braylon Joshua Robert Howard. … You have grown soo much, and I’m grateful that I've been able to witness it all. You are my firstborn, and it fills my heart with joy to see your wonderful smile and the cheerful spirit you carry with you.”

“Whether through the good, the bad, or the indifferent, I love you immensely. I will always be here for you, standing strong and unwavering. Even long after I'm gone, my presence will continue to be felt, as I will always be by your side and in your corner.”

Dwight Howard’s relationship with his eldest son Braylon Howard is also very complicated. Back in 2020, the then 12-year-old kid called out his father for ignoring him. Braylon showed alleged text messages sent to the former LA Lakers star which were left unanswered.

Royce Reed, Braylon’s mother, told Carlos King in the aforementioned interview that the eight-time All-Star didn’t want the kid to carry the Howard name. She said that due to their bitter relationship, he has not had time to be there for him for most of his growing years.

Royce Reed questioned Dwight Howard’s parenting style

At the height of their bitter breakup, Dwight Howard won a suit that prevented Royce Reed from talking about him in public. Now that she’s free of that gag order, the former Miami Heat and Orlando Magic cheerleader is going full blast.

Reed revealed in “The Shade Room” that Howard once called then 12-year-old Braylon “gay” for not watching porn. Perhaps the more disturbing fact was about a nanny who molested two of his kids and yet she wasn’t fired until “4.5” years later.

Royce Reed blasted the critics for calling her out when she had her reasons. She blasted Dwight Howard for almost every controversy surrounding them. Reed’s shocking revelations have only increased the controversy surrounding the embattled former NBA player.

