Dwyane Wade acknowledges viral Facebook message claim by a Redditor: “Probably real”

Dwyane Wade may be one of the greatest shooting guards to ever play the game of basketball, however, there was a time when he was still learning social media. Back in the height of his career in 2009, while playing for the Miami Heat, a fan allegedly received a message from the NBA All-Star.

A fan recently posted a screenshot of a message he received on Facebook in March 2009. The message appeared to be from Dwyane Wade, explaining that it was really D-Wade and that he was still learning to use social media. In the message, Wade wrote that he would keep reaching out going forward as well.

Of course, given how many times messages have surfaced of people posing as professional athletes in DMs, many doubted the validity of the screenshot. When the images of the message went viral, Dwyane Wade himself sounded off, writing in an Instagram comment:

"I can't confirm nor deny but it's giving me... This is probably real."

Looking back at the message Dwyane Wade allegedly sent to a fan in 2009

In the wake of the screenshot, many fans have been amazed by the alleged message from Dwyane Wade. Considering his greatness around that time, the fact that he would take time to message a fan has left many floored.

On top of that, one of the biggest doubts NBA fans have had about the message is the length. With that in mind, let's take a look at the alleged message Dwyane Wade may or may not have sent:

"Just wanted to drop a note to say its been real cool reading your comments on my facebook page... I've also been reading a lot of people who thinks this really isn't me - but its official... this is the real D-Wade and I'm starting to get into this facebook thing - just like everyone else!

"So I may drop a line every now and then to let you know what's on my mind - and I always appreciate the love back. So we have a little over 20 games left in the season ... tomorrow we go up against Utah and will go for another win... It will be good to see some of my Olympic teammates...

"After the game - we leave to go on a long road trip - it's always tough to play on the road... but we're focused and we know that every game counts... Again, thanks for the love... Stay blessed... D Wade."

While there's no way of knowing for sure yet whether or not Dwyane Wade sent the message, he certainly sounds ready to take credit for it. Considering the fact that it sounds like he was messaging a number of fans around that time, it will be interesting to see if other screenshots surface from that time.

