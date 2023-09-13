Best NBA 2K24 tips and tricks to complete Season 1 pass quickly

NBA 2K24's Season 1 began on the day of the game's launch, and there's plenty of content for the players to enjoy and win different rewards while doing so. As 2K Sports had already announced previously, a new reward track with 80 levels of unique items is available for all players, along with an option to upgrade for more. However, the first season, like all future ones, will have a certain expiry period before which players should look to secure all the rewards.

It's okay for you to unlock all levels of rewards, but there's no reason for you to not to. Moreover, some far more valuable rewards are towards the end of the reward track. This includes the 94-rated Diamond card of Kyrie Irving, which is an amazing addition for you to make to your squad. While reaching to that level could take a lot of time for starters, there are certain ways by which you could quicken up the process in NBA 2K24's Season 1.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Easy ways to unlock all NBA 2K24 Season 1 rewards

Play games and complete them

This is the simplest tip to follow, as any form of match will provide you with seasonal XPs. Once you finish them, you'll see progress being made on the reward path. The rate of XPs you earn will vary based on certain factors like the match difficulty and game modes. Moreover, you must finish a game if you want to earn XPs from there.

Do agendas

Agendas are a great way for you earn more XP in a shorter period of time. There are different kinds of agendas that you could complete, including daily and seasonal variants. These agendas have a limited duration, so the onus is to complete them as quickly as possible. Moreover, completing agendas in NBA 2K24 will also help you unlock additional items that could be of great use to you and your team in Season 1.

Play MyCareer

The MyCareer mode is pretty popular with the gaming community, and it's incredibly rewarding if you want to complete the Season 1 reward path faster. There are dedicated objectives and agendas that allow you to make progress on the reward path. Like MyTeam agendas, some of the objectives in MyCareer also have a limited time.

Use the upgraded reward paths

This procedure might be less conducive as it requires spending extra money on top of whatever you have spent to buy NBA 2K24. There are two upgrade options available for the Season 1 pass - Pro and Hall of Fame.

Hall of Fame comes with tier skips that instantly completes a certain number of levels on the reward track. Naturally, you'll now require lesser time in order to complete all levels and get the items.