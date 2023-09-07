NBA 2K24 2K Day Collections, Legendary Path event and more

NBA 2K24 will go live in less than 24 hours in many countries and the 2K Day Collections, along with the Legendary Path event, will be the first major set of packs that will be available on the MyTeam mode.
Publishers 2K Sports has already informed the community about what to expect via an official Twitter post. Based on the same information, plenty is coming for the players to grind and earn.
As previously discussed by the publishers, getting special cards and valuable items will be much easier in NBA 2K24. It begins with the 2K Day Collections, which will have three separate options.
Each of them offers unique items, including NBA superstars, which can provide players with a great head start. That's not all, as the Legendary Path rewards will feature rewards centered around Damian Lillard.
NBA 2K24 2K Day Collection rewards
To start things off, there will be three different collections for the players with three different cards. New group agendas will also be available for the community in the game's first week.
Collection Reward: Amethyst Jayson Tatum
- Amethyst Al Horford
- Ruby John Stockton
- Ruby Rip Hamilton
- Sapphire Antawn Jamison
- Sapphire Robert Parish
- Sapphire Michael Redd
- Emerald Chauncey Billups
- Emerald Raef LaFrentz
- Emerald Dennis Scott
- Gold Wesley Person
- Gold Swen Nater
- Gold Stephon Marbury
Collection Reward: Amethyst Chris Webber
- Amethyst Jason Williams
- Ruby Paul Pierce
- Ruby Patrick Ewing
- Sapphire Caron Butler
- Sapphire Devin Harris
- Sapphire Roy Hibbert
- Emerald Richard Jefferson
- Emerald Michael Cooper
- Emerald Kenny Smith
- Gold Gerald Green
- Gold Hersey Hawkins
- Gold Glen Davis
Collection Reward: Amethyst Klay Thompson
- Amethyst Andrew Bogut
- Ruby Larry Johnson
- Ruby Ron Artest
- Sapphire Fat Lever
- Sapphire Toni Kukoc
- Sapphire Charles Oakley
- Emerald Terrence Ross
- Emerald Luis Scola
- Emerald Rex Chapman
- Gold Steve Kerr
- Gold Kiki Vandeweghe
- Gold Kendrick Perkins
Players can find these special cards in 2K Day packs, which will be available in the MyTeam mode. They can also be obtained from the market in exchange for tokens that can be earned by simply playing the game.
NBA 2K24 Legendary Path event rewards
The first Legendary Path of NBA 2K24 will feature a 94-rated Shaquille O'Neal card as the main reward, but players will find many more items while trying to acquire him. Getting Shaq requires getting all six collection rewards, beginning with the Damian Lillard collection.
He's part of the collection reward in the Legendary Path, so players will have to find plenty of items to complete the first collection. Few of them will be part of agendas, while the rest can also be found in packs.
Legendary Path Collection Reward: Amethyst Damian Lillard
- Ruby Andre Iguodala
- Ruby Lamar Odom
- Sapphire Glen Rice
- Sapphire Mike Miller - Complete agenda by making 21 3s in Triple Threat Online
- Sapphire Wes Matthews
- Emerald Shaedon Sharpe
- Emerald Robert Pack - Complete agenda by getting 10 assists in multiplayer games with Nuggets players
- Emerald Al Harrington
- Emerald Bryant Reeves - Complete agenda by scoring 20 points in the paint with centers in Clutch Time Offline
- Gold Goran Dragic
- Gold Keith Van Horn - Complete agenda by winning a Triple Threat Offline game using 3 Nets players
It remains to be seen what more content will be available in NBA 2K24 post-launch across the different game modes.
Why Does The NBA Hate The Next Usain Bolt?! And Who Is He??!