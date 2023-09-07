NBA 2K24 2K Day Collections, Legendary Path event and more

NBA 2K24 will go live in less than 24 hours in many countries and the 2K Day Collections, along with the Legendary Path event, will be the first major set of packs that will be available on the MyTeam mode.

Publishers 2K Sports has already informed the community about what to expect via an official Twitter post. Based on the same information, plenty is coming for the players to grind and earn.

As previously discussed by the publishers, getting special cards and valuable items will be much easier in NBA 2K24. It begins with the 2K Day Collections, which will have three separate options.

Each of them offers unique items, including NBA superstars, which can provide players with a great head start. That's not all, as the Legendary Path rewards will feature rewards centered around Damian Lillard.

NBA 2K24 2K Day Collection rewards

To start things off, there will be three different collections for the players with three different cards. New group agendas will also be available for the community in the game's first week.

Collection Reward: Amethyst Jayson Tatum

Amethyst Al Horford

Ruby John Stockton

Ruby Rip Hamilton

Sapphire Antawn Jamison

Sapphire Robert Parish

Sapphire Michael Redd

Emerald Chauncey Billups

Emerald Raef LaFrentz

Emerald Dennis Scott

Gold Wesley Person

Gold Swen Nater

Gold Stephon Marbury

Collection Reward: Amethyst Chris Webber

Amethyst Jason Williams

Ruby Paul Pierce

Ruby Patrick Ewing

Sapphire Caron Butler

Sapphire Devin Harris

Sapphire Roy Hibbert

Emerald Richard Jefferson

Emerald Michael Cooper

Emerald Kenny Smith

Gold Gerald Green

Gold Hersey Hawkins

Gold Glen Davis

Collection Reward: Amethyst Klay Thompson

Amethyst Andrew Bogut

Ruby Larry Johnson

Ruby Ron Artest

Sapphire Fat Lever

Sapphire Toni Kukoc

Sapphire Charles Oakley

Emerald Terrence Ross

Emerald Luis Scola

Emerald Rex Chapman

Gold Steve Kerr

Gold Kiki Vandeweghe

Gold Kendrick Perkins

Players can find these special cards in 2K Day packs, which will be available in the MyTeam mode. They can also be obtained from the market in exchange for tokens that can be earned by simply playing the game.

NBA 2K24 Legendary Path event rewards

The first Legendary Path of NBA 2K24 will feature a 94-rated Shaquille O'Neal card as the main reward, but players will find many more items while trying to acquire him. Getting Shaq requires getting all six collection rewards, beginning with the Damian Lillard collection.

He's part of the collection reward in the Legendary Path, so players will have to find plenty of items to complete the first collection. Few of them will be part of agendas, while the rest can also be found in packs.

Legendary Path Collection Reward: Amethyst Damian Lillard

Ruby Andre Iguodala

Ruby Lamar Odom

Sapphire Glen Rice

Sapphire Mike Miller - Complete agenda by making 21 3s in Triple Threat Online

Sapphire Wes Matthews

Emerald Shaedon Sharpe

Emerald Robert Pack - Complete agenda by getting 10 assists in multiplayer games with Nuggets players

Emerald Al Harrington

Emerald Bryant Reeves - Complete agenda by scoring 20 points in the paint with centers in Clutch Time Offline

Gold Goran Dragic

Gold Keith Van Horn - Complete agenda by winning a Triple Threat Offline game using 3 Nets players

It remains to be seen what more content will be available in NBA 2K24 post-launch across the different game modes.