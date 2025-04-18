Dwyane Wade can’t stop hyping up daughter Zaya’s stylish look during their dinner date

Dwyane Wade enjoyed a wholesome dinner date with his daughter, Zaya. The Miami Heat legend posted a series of snaps from the father-daughter outing on his social media handle, showing off his big smile.
In one of the post, Wade posted a selfie with Zaya who stood behind him in her gray jacket. Dwyane Wade wore a cream pullover and a gold chain.
"Dinner Date," he wrote in the caption.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
In another post, Wade posted a video of giving a close-up look of Zaya Wade's dress from the dinner night.
Dwyane Wade also posted a picture of his daughter from her "Who What Wear" photoshoot. Zaya posed in front of a car in her brown leather overcoat, rocking blonde hair and a pair of white mules. Wade tagged Zaya in the post and reacted with a fire emoji.
If there's anything Dwyane Wade has been great at apart from basketball, it certainly has been at fatherhood. The family man is doing the best he can to be there for, and around his family. He has showed unwavering support for his daughter since she came out as a transgender in 2020, and not for a social cause. Wade wasn't trying to break any barrier, he just had too much love for his daughter.
Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya Wade owes a lot of her confidence to her stepmom Gabrielle Union
Since coming out as a transgender at just age 12, Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya Wade has received support from her family and people around her. She has now walked and posed for some global brands. However, life wasn't always as easy and as figured out as it seems today.
In conversation with 'Who What Wear', Zaya said that it was her stepmom, Gabrielle Union, who made a life with fashion easier for her. Zaya never felt confident in her fashion, but Union made sure that Zaya discovered her identity on her own.
"My stepmom has just instilled such a confidence in my femininity," Zaya said.
"I tried to compensate in every single way, and it was so draining," Zaya added. "She was so adamant about telling me that I don't have to look or act a certain way—I can just be me. And, oh my god, I thank her every day for it.
Born to Wade and Siohvaughn Funches, Zaya never got very close to her biological mother. Union has been a constant presence in Zaya's life after Wade won her custody in 2011.
Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.